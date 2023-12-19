Meet the Entrepreneur Behind the Newest Black-Owned Luxury Fragrance Brand

By sydney mitchell

Meet Patrick Whitney, Founder and CEO of American Luxury Unlimited (ALU), one of the few Black-owned luxury fragrance brands that offers a unique and sophisticated selection for both men and women. Although only a year old, her brand is a rising star in the luxury fragrance industry and is already making waves with its commitment to quality, sustainability and representation.

Patrick’s passion for bringing captivating fragrances to market began with a simple compliment. After purchasing the fragrance from a popular shop, he received praise wherever he went. This inspired him to create his own fragrance brand that would symbolize confidence, admiration and success.

“I wanted to show that luxury goods don’t have to come from foreign brands with long histories; Rather, they can be made in America by people of all backgrounds,” he says.

ALU fragrances are crafted from the finest ingredients, sourced from sustainable suppliers who use ethical and environmentally responsible practices. The brand is also committed to cruelty-free practices, not using any animal products or derivatives in its fragrances.

The brand’s flagship fragrance line, The Gold Standard, features three Eau de Parfums that will provide you with a pleasant scent and make you feel like you are the best of the best. These long-lasting fragrances are perfect for any occasion and have been praised by celebrities, politicians, athletes and business leaders alike.

For women, ALU offers a luxurious fragrance called Ms. Influential that symbolizes confidence, ambition and inspiration. The fragrance opens with bright, invigorating, citrus notes that make a lasting impression. The dabber bottle is of the perfect size and shape that they can carry in their purse, and its beautiful design makes it a stylish addition to your vanity.

The brand also highlights stories of women who use their influence for good, like former WBC, WIBA, IBU, and IWBF women’s boxing champion Melissa St. Ville, who spends her time outside the boxing ring helping children with autism. Dedicated to advocating for.

Each of these scents come as a 10ml fragrance oil roll-on which is perfect for those on the go and also provides long lasting scents. Special gift sets are also available that combine 1.76/2 ounce bottles of its fragrance with a 10 ml fragrance oil roll-on. Additionally, the brand is also introducing limited-edition Gold Standard 24kt fragrances, some of which feature real gold pieces inside the bottle.

Patrick says his company is more than any other fragrance brand; This is a movement. He commented, “ALU is committed to empowering people from all backgrounds to feel confident and successful. The fragrance is a reminder that luxury is not about price or brand names; It’s about feeling good about yourself.”

For more information and/or to support the brand, visit the company’s official website, AmericanLuxuryUnlimited.com.

The products are also available for purchase on Amazon.

