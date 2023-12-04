“You can’t expect to save an entire species in a month. Don’t give up. We need to keep fighting. The alternative is to let it all perish. We can’t do that.”

Home of Hobbits and fantastic landscapes, New Zealand is also a nesting place for sea birds. The island is one of the most biodiverse islands, home to around 90 seabird species ranging from gulls to gannets, giving it a well-deserved reputation as the seabird capital of the world.

But populations are declining, and bird experts estimate that up to 90 percent of seabird populations face the threat of extinction.

Like many scientists around the world, Mayra Faccardi wants to save these threatened or endangered animals, and she does so by studying thriving species.

special species

“Grey-faced petrels are very special,” Myra tells Scenes. “They are one of the only species of seabirds in New Zealand that is not threatened. We want to find out why they are doing so well, while other birds are not,” she explains.

With her long-time mentor, Todd Landers, Myra’s research under the Auckland Council Seabird Monitoring Program takes her literally through hills, beautiful beaches and burrows.

With great care, Myra puts her hand into the bill and takes a bird out of it for a health check. She weighs them and measures the length of their legs and wings.

“We have to be careful,” the seabird ecologist warns, “we need to reduce the stress for those birds. We’re doing it for them, but we also can’t increase the threats they face. We need it to be respectful.”

After logging these measurements, Myra also places identification bands around the birds’ legs to track their progress when rechecking the following year. Myra collects feather samples, before putting them back into the hole.

importance of feathers

Birds’ feathers contain a lot of information. According to Myra, examining feathers using a spectrometer, an instrument that measures the spectrum of pigmentation of plumage, or even with the naked eye, can reveal signs of birds’ health. Intensive laboratory analysis can reveal much more.

“If they ingest heavy metal contaminants while foraging, they get deposited in their feathers. They can tell us if it’s a threat to that population or if the area they’re foraging in is contaminated.” is,” Myra explains, adding that she hopes the data collected in this non-invasive way will help inform wildlife management strategies.

Myra was a graduate student pursuing her master’s degree when she first saw the feathers. He focused his thesis on using bird feathers as a population and ocean health monitoring tool. His study caught the attention of Auckland Council and his work is now included there.

“I feel really lucky. Not many people can say that they have the opportunity to take their own consequences and make a change,” the South American native admits.

birds of a feather flock together

Myra credits her interest in sea birds to the similarities she finds among them.

Myra adds, “The first thing that attracted me to sea birds was that they, like me, are immigrants. I was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and live in Auckland, New Zealand.”

Similarly, in the summer months or when conditions are favourable, most seabirds come to New Zealand to breed, where historically, there were no natural predators. At different periods of the year, these migratory birds hunt in ultra-fertile waters where nutrients are abundant, some flying as far as South America.

Knowing that her work in New Zealand can also impact South America, where she comes from, makes it meaningful to Myra.

She adds, “Seagulls are perfect because they tie all my worlds together, geographically and ecologically. It really resonates with me and what I want to do with my life.”

Although she never expected to work in New Zealand, Myra had always envisioned an exciting and dynamic career. Recently, this vision came to life.

“I have fieldwork, but I’m also in front of a computer. It’s very gratifying and very intellectually stimulating,” Myra says.

However, their adventure comes with its own challenges.

“There’s a lot of weight bearing, and some days of hiking, it’s 12-hour hiking, really tough terrain,” she says.

As environmental ecologists, Myra and Todd both appreciate and respect the arduous journey because it places them in the bird’s environment.

“We go to some very interesting places. It’s an amazing world to interact with,” says Todd.

“Don’t give up”

Despite the difficulties of his work, Todd is encouraged by Myra’s participation.

“Young people really bring enthusiasm for conservation in terms of getting the message across. It’s very important to keep the momentum going for this kind of work,” he explains.

Myra agrees, acknowledging that the pessimism around conservation and environmental science can be discouraging.

Myra explains, “You can’t expect to save an entire species in a month. Don’t give up. We need to keep fighting. The alternative is to let it all perish. We can’t do that.”

Determined to inspire others to become advocates for environmental activism, Myra continues to spread the conservation message. They believe there is still an opportunity to make a change and save the species through their work.

