Meet the eccentric Ugandan woman showcasing her culture through fashion

SCENES highlights youth from around the world who are breaking barriers and driving change. Character-driven short films will inspire and surprise, as these young change-makers tell their remarkable stories.

In the heart of Kampala, a young Ugandan fashion designer is defying the odds and climbing the ladder to international success.

Despite never attending fashion school, Rachel Bashabe has built a successful business. Her fashion label, Veril Designs, combines traditional African printed fabrics with contemporary flair.

Rachel told Scenes that she started Veril Designs to celebrate her country’s unique fashion heritage, “My goal was, I’m going to showcase modern African prints. I want to create in Uganda. I want to show I want you to make quality from Africa.” That goes to the world market.”

ethical fashion

Veril Designs embraces slow fashion and only produces a small number of each design, as opposed to the mass production typically employed in fast fashion.

“Our main aim is always to think about the environment. We never throw away cut-outs. Sometimes, I even sew them together to create a random sample,” explains Rachel. “Nothing is wasted on our production line,” she says.

Rachel started her career as an accountant but was forced to leave her job due to poor health problems. Her doctor told her she would never be able to hold a regular job again.

“Endometriosis and fibromyalgia, which I suffer from, are called invisible disabilities. I live in constant pain. Sadly, there is no cure,” says Rachel. She explains that she went through a period of depression, but she managed to transform her emotions into a source of creativity.

As a hobby, Rachel soon started making clothes for herself and her friends. He received appreciation from his community, which prompted his sister to set up a website.

Be popular

“In the first month, 10,000 people visited my website. At one point, we had 5,000 orders. I didn’t expect this demand,” says Rachel.

Seeing her unique designs, representatives of prestigious fashion events such as New York and London Fashion Week extended invitations to her to showcase her work. “That was the turning point,” recalls Rachel. “That’s when we expanded and exploded.”

“Business is hard, and really, I’m constantly creating it. I create for myself and somehow, the world loves it,” says Rachel.

Veril Designs offers two distinct fashion lines: a ready-to-wear collection and a premium bespoke range. “I always say I want quality because I want you to wear it and know you’ll look beautiful, you’ll stand out,” she says.

‘It’s a whole ecosystem.’

Rachel is proud of her achievements but attributes a significant part of her success to her team and the strong relationships she has with various creators in Uganda.

She says proudly, “Veril Designs is not just me, it’s the people I work with. It’s the models, and it’s the creatives we shoot with. It’s a whole ecosystem. It’s my culture. Yes. This is Africa.”

Twesigye Rehema, a seamstress at Veril Designs, told Scenes that Rachel takes the lead in selecting the fabric and creating the designs for the outfits. Working for designers has given her exposure and she thoroughly enjoys her art.

“I get to do what I love most, and the designs turn out beautiful,” says Twesigye.

Flavia Genza is a fashion model and has a passion for clothing lines. “I liked it because it was playful,” she says. “It’s designed in an interesting way that’s different from what you see out there,” explains Flavia, “and it spoke to me.”

Rachel emphasizes that one of her essential leadership skills is being receptive to her team’s feedback. He believes it is important to be open to receiving constructive criticism to foster a strong team and build a successful business. She explains, “There is beauty in learning. There is beauty in sensitivity. There is beauty in knowing you don’t know it all.”

a formula for success

The young entrepreneur says that establishing a brand is a challenging task. She advises anyone thinking of setting up a business not to be careless and to do things right.

Rachel says that a combination of passion, effort and an open mind is the formula for success. Despite her achievements, Rachel has remained grounded, acknowledging that there are many talented individuals in her country, “Now that I’ve made it, I need to bring my people up.”

In the near future, Rachel wants to set up a production line to make her prints. The fashion designer aims to employ more Ugandans and collaborate with the multitude of talents present in the country. She wants to showcase her culture to the world.

