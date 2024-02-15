Meet the Casaroma Café Crew in New Rochelle

Entrepreneurs Yaretsi (Yari) Flores, Kevin Rucker and Donnell Culver are taking the adage “life begins after coffee” to heart. The trio founded and operate the community-oriented, coffee culture explosion that is Casaroma Café in New Rochelle.

The shop’s mission is to honor “La República Dominicana” and Caribbean heritage, offering unique and rich flavor combinations reminiscent of the islands. The owners are also intentional about creating a thriving community space for other Black and brown entrepreneurs to thrive. They have cultivated pop-ups, networking events, holiday markets, open mics, and candle-making classes to highlight small business owners. Also attract community members.

“It’s the happiest and most rewarding thing we’ve ever done, but also the most overwhelming, the most stressful,” Flores said with a laugh. “The whole spectrum of emotions, but definitely [glad] That we took this leap. Excited to see it grow and change over the years.”

Flores and Rucker have been together as life partners for the past 10 years. They were living in Astoria, Queens in 2020 when they decided to relocate during the pandemic.

Flores, 31, was the driving force behind opening the coffee business. She is originally from Rhode Island and grew up in the Dominican Republic, where coffee has been an essential part of the culture since the 1700s. In her “Coffee with Yaari” video series, she researches coffee shops and often rates their coffee or comes up with her own creations. Throughout college, Flores worked several jobs in the hospitality and food industry. He has a degree in public relations and marketing. At Casaroma, Flores uses her considerable skills to become a manager and barista.

A native of the Bronx, Rucker, 33, has a background in business marketing and operations management. Before opening the shop he created the “Wolf & Unicorn” podcast. He said that he always had a passion for becoming an entrepreneur.

“In 2021, we had some very big, tragic events happen. We lost some people in our lives,” Flores said. “We were just reflecting on how life was really short and what we really wanted to do. So we started talking about the coffee shop.

The pair met Culver, the third stakeholder in the business, at Baruch College. Culver, 33, studied media and photography in school and now runs his own production company called SpaceDog.co. As creative director, he puts a lot of his skill into creating the look of the coffee shop.

They chose New Rochelle because it is an up-and-coming neighborhood in the North Bronx, although the area of ​​the city where Casaroma is located is still being developed. “We looked at the master plan for development here,” Rucker said. “We looked at the coffee options here and we thought, ‘We can offer a good product here’ and really help create a community and develop an identity for this new downtown area.”

Casaroma Café is at 391 Huguenot Street in New Rochelle.

Ariama C. Long is a Report for America corps member about to write about politics for the Amsterdam News. Your donation matching our RFA grant helps him write stories like this; Please stop by today and consider making a tax-deductible gift of any amount https://bit.ly/amnews1,

Like this:

Like loading…

Connected

Source: amsterdamnews.com