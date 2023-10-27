Meet the candidates for Stamford's Finance Board: Alswanger, Berwick, Kuczynski and Rinaldi

STAMFORD — Four candidates are vying for three seats on the city’s Finance Board in the Nov. 7 election.

The tenure of the six members of the Finance Board is four years.

Democrats Mary Lou Rinaldi and Geoff Alswanger are seeking re-election to the board. Democrat Laura Berwick, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board last year, and Republican Thomas Kuczynski are also in the race.

Stamford residents will be able to vote for up to three candidates.

Geoff Alswanger, Democrat

age: 57

profession: Director of Long Ridge Camp. Prior to that, spent 20 years leading technology companies in areas such as finance, including strategic planning, public accounting audit and financing.

Previous elected or appointed positions in Stamford government: Current member of the Stamford Board of Finance. Seven years of prior elected experience on the Stamford Board of Education, four of which as chair. Current member of the Stamford Fire Commission.

What do you think will be the biggest challenge facing the Finance Board in the next four years and how should the Board deal with that issue?

Rebuilding our city’s infrastructure to meet Stamford’s current and future needs will be the greatest challenge facing the City of Stamford over the next four years. This means not only completing the backlog of roads and bridges in need of reconstruction, but also planning for expansion in areas that suffer from congestion today.

Part of the essential infrastructure includes the construction of new schools and significant renovation of others. We have an ambitious vision to rebuild schools in Stamford, and achieving that vision will require strong financial discipline. Funding the city’s share of school construction as well as meeting the significant cash flow requirements involved in obtaining state funding will require significant planning and oversight by the Board of Finance.

What will be your top priorities as a board member?

The Finance Board plays a key role in overseeing the city’s finances, balancing the needs of taxpayers with the demands of a growing community. An essential role is to review and act upon the budget set by the Mayor. The Finance Board provides accountability to ensure that the City is meeting its financial reporting obligations, providing accurate governance data and making well-informed financial decisions. Accomplishing this task is an important check and balance on the power of city government.

Laura Berwick, Democrat

age: 61

profession: Employer Contact, Family Center Employment Enhancement Program Pathways

Previous elected or appointed positions in Stamford government: I have served on the Finance Board for the last year. I served as Special Assistant to Mayor David Martin for seven and a half years, where I worked on high-priority projects, including COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites and cost-cutting initiatives, helping the city Saved over $6 million annually. I also served as interim director of operations.

What do you think will be the biggest challenge facing the Finance Board in the next four years and how should the Board deal with that issue?

The city is working on a 20-year, $1.5 billion plan to renovate or replace all of its existing schools. The Board of Finance will need to ensure that there are sufficient funds to build four new schools and renovate the remainder. We are fortunate that the state has agreed to fund 80 percent of the (eligible) costs for Westhill High School and up to 60 percent for the remaining schools.

The Finance Board will need to analyze the city’s cash flow model, approve funding and ensure that state reimbursement dollars are maximized. Additionally, we will need to manage our bonding carefully to maintain the city’s debt rating.

What will be your top priorities as a board member?

Keep taxes as low as possible while maintaining the quality of urban services.

Ensure that the City creates and follows policies and procedures for accounting for its revenues and expenditures.

Maintain pressure on the City to complete its much-delayed annual audits and ensure that steps are taken to reduce audit delays in the future.

Thomas Kuczynski, Republican

age: did not respond

profession: did not respond

Previous elected or appointed positions in Stamford government: did not respond

What do you think will be the biggest challenge facing the Finance Board in the next four years and how should the Board deal with that issue?

did not respond

What will be your top priorities as a board member?

did not respond

Mary Lou Rinaldi, Democrat

Democrat Mary Lou Rinaldi is running for re-election to the Board of Finance in the November 7, 2023 municipal election.

Contributed / Callaly Studio

age: 70

profession: Retired (Former Senior Human Resources Manager at GE Capital)

Previous elected or appointed positions in Stamford government: Chamber of Representatives (April 1980 to 30 November 1995, President from 1993 to 1995); Finance Board (December 1, 1995 to present, twice Chairman, current Vice Chairman, current Audit Committee Chairman); Current Chairman of the Classified Employees Retirement Fund Trustees; Member of the City’s Investment Advisory Committee, Member of the Other Post-Employment Benefits Board of Trustees

What do you think will be the biggest challenge facing the Finance Board in the next four years and how should the Board deal with that issue?

I believe the biggest challenge facing the Finance Board in the short to medium term is the construction and financing of our crumbling schools. While the state of Connecticut has offered Stamford 80 percent reimbursement for the construction of a new Westhill High School and 60 percent reimbursement for the construction of (other new schools) over 25 years, Stamford still has to cover the “up-front” Is. Construction costs while waiting for state reimbursement, which would be a fiscal balancing act.

At an estimated total cost of approximately $1.6 billion in a very high-interest borrowing environment, the Finance Board has had to develop a school construction financing strategy while paying for all other capital project demands in the city. The current board has already set aside (funding) in each of the last two operating budgets, with plans to do the same in future operating budgets. This year-over-year increasing fund balance will help pay some of the upfront school construction costs without obligating the city to pay for it. This strategy will save taxpayers thousands of dollars in interest.

Moving forward, the Finance Board will also have to sort out the construction program to use state reimbursements to pay for new construction. As someone who has been involved in this strategy from the beginning, I am running for re-election to bring this massive municipal undertaking to a successful conclusion.

What will be your top priorities as a board member?

As chair of the Finance Board’s Audit Committee, I am concerned that the City’s 2021 audit has been delayed by six months and the 2022 audit has been delayed by more than 10 months. I have been vocal on this issue and am working with the Mayor and Director of Administration to identify the “why, where and who” of these problems and get new audit preparation on track. If re-elected, it will be a high priority issue to ensure the City’s financial position/reporting is accurate, transparent, and available to credit rating agencies. Maintaining Stamford’s AAA rating is essential so that we can borrow at the most attractive interest rates.

Source: www.bing.com