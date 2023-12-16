Meet the Boring Stock That's Absolutely Crushing Amazon The Motley Fool

When it comes to long-term investment stock performance, there aren’t many stocks that can hold a candle to Amazon, Investors who bought shares in the e-commerce giant 10 years ago have gained more than 667% (till Thursday’s market close). This is not surprising given its market dominance and consistent performance.

Investors may be surprised to learn that a particularly boring company, Exxon Enterprise (AXON +1.13%), absolutely crushed Amazon’s results over the past decade, leading to a gain of 1,530%. In fact, it’s probably fair to say that many investors have never even heard of this company, although they are probably familiar with its flagship product.

Let’s take a look at what Exxon does, and why investors should seriously consider this attractive growth story.

Tasers and more

Exxon Enterprises is best known for its flagship Taser stun guns used by law enforcement, which still represent a large portion of the company’s business. In the third quarter, the Taser segment generated revenue that increased 12% year over year to $162.6 million, accounting for 39% of Exxon’s revenue. While the Taser forms the foundation of Axon’s business, the company has evolved over the years.

The company is also a market leader in body cameras worn by law enforcement officers, in-car cameras and sensors, which form a significant part of its offering. Revenue from this segment increased 45% year over year to $103 million in the third quarter, accounting for 25% of the company’s revenue.

The biggest opportunity, however, is Axon’s cloud services, which provide a set of digital evidence management, productivity, and real-time operations capabilities. It is unquestionably the company’s fastest-growing segment, growing 55% year over year to $148 million, representing 36% of its sales and within striking distance of becoming Exxon’s largest revenue generator.

Perhaps just as importantly, an increasing portion of revenue is becoming recurring as more customers adopt Axon’s subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, providing a solid base for future growth. Preparing the base.

Exxon is a boring financial powerhouse

Exxon’s strong financial results underlined the stock’s continued climb higher. In the third quarter, the company generated total revenue that increased 33% year over year to $414 million, driven by gains in its product segments, as noted above.

Lest there be any question, the recent results are no outlier, but part of a consistent and reliable, though somewhat boring, pattern of growth. In fact, over the past 10 years, Exxon’s revenue grew 933%, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. Also, net income has grown by over 1,000% due to a CAGR of less than 28%. As a result, the stock price has increased 1,500%, giving investors a profit of about 32% annually.

Furthermore, management expects the company’s growth to continue. Exxon just raised its guidance and is now forecasting full-year revenue of $1.55 billion, which represents growth of 30%. This is higher than the company’s previous outlook, which called for growth between 27% and 29%. Management is also guiding for a proportionate increase in operating profit, calling for full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8%, up from its previous estimate of 20%.

Not bad for a boring company.

This could be just the beginning for Exxon

As impressive as the last decade has been, Exxon still has a huge, largely untapped opportunity. The company has achieved market penetration of 35% in the US for Taser and only 14% for its body cameras. There is also an international expansion underway that is just getting started. In its Commonwealth countries, which include the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Taser and body cam penetration has reached 22% and 30% respectively, while in Europe it is 3% and 1% respectively.

This helps highlight important market opportunities ahead. Overall, management estimates its total addressable market, which includes Tasers, body cameras, digital evidence management and real-time operations and productivity software, is worth approximately $50 billion. When viewed in the context of its 2022 revenue of $1.2 billion, this shows a long haul ahead.

Ultimately, there is a matter of valuation. Exxon is currently trading at 65 times forward earnings, which is higher than Amazon’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 55. However, given the fact that Exxon stock has more than doubled Amazon’s profits, it clearly deserves a premium.

Before the next decade of Amazon-crushing profits, now is the time to buy Exxon stock.

Source: www.fool.com