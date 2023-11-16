Meet the black-belt sheikh from Abu Dhabi who manages more money than Amazon’s market cap. As smart as he is tough, the revered godfather of jiu-jitsu calls a $490 million mansion his home, uses a Boeing 787 as his private jet, and relaxes in a $250 million superyacht. – LuxuryLaunch

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, son of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates, is one of six influential full brothers. They are known as the “Bani Fatimah Six” of Abu Dhabi, a name derived from their mother Sheikha Fatima. At the age of 53, Sheikh Tahnoun is a member of the $300 billion Al Nahyan family. His own personal wealth is estimated at $10 billion. He has emerged as a formidable presence in Abu Dhabi and the entire MEA (Middle East and Africa) region.

Via Twitter/@UAEEmbassyUS

Formerly the UAE’s National Security Advisor, Sheikh Tahnoun now serves as Chairman of the $790 billion Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund. He is also the chairman of First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender, a bank he founded at the young age of 23. Notably, the government and the ruling family have a significant stake in this bank. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan has taken control of the largest sovereign wealth fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, increasing assets under its management to nearly $1.5 trillion.

Sheikh Tahnoun in the Red Sea with the Emir of Qatar and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Via Twitter/@Tbzayed

Apart from his business ventures, Sheikh Tahnoun is an avid sports lover, who enjoys activities such as cycling, running, chess and, most passionately, jiu-jitsu. He is married to Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi, a poet and master calligrapher, with whom he has a daughter. Let’s learn about the life of the man who is investing billions of dollars in deals, is the brother and confidant of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, and the de facto business head of the Amir Al Nahyan family-

Sheikh Tahnoun with UFC President Dana White. Via Twitter/@danawhite

Tahnoun, Godfather of Jiu-Jitsu in Abu Dhabi-

Members of the royal family are often associated with extravagant shopping sprees, such as purchasing expensive art, traveling in private jets, and staying in royal palaces. In some cases, they are known for having larger-than-life ambitions, as is the case with Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman. Sheikh Tahnoon is one of the few members of the royal family who gained recognition for his passion. His passion led to Jiu-Jitsu being made the country’s national sport, practiced in hundreds of schools.

Via Twitter/@Tbzayed

This BJJ black belt’s journey began in 1993 after watching his first UFC. An unquenchable passion for MMA ignited in Sheikh Tahnoon, who enrolled at Gracie Barra San Diego and met then-instructor, Nelson Monteiro. After rigorous training, Sheikh Tahnoon returned to Abu Dhabi in 1998 as a skilled jiu-jitsu practitioner, but it didn’t end there.

Via Twitter/@ZidanSports

Sheikh Tim imprinted Jiu-Jitsu in Abu Dhabi’s DNA-

To promote the development of disciplined sports and martial arts in the UAE, Sheikh Tahnoon founded the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC). This royal sports lover integrated martial arts into the UAE’s educational curriculum and national consciousness. ADCC, known for recruiting top professional fighters, has become an icon of MMA learning and training in the Arab world. “Abu Dhabi is one of the worldwide capitals of jiu-jitsu,” said Yasmin Sevgobind, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu teacher and black belt award winner who lives in Abu Dhabi. “My primary reason for going to the UAE was jiu-jitsu,” he added.

Winners of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships

Abdul Munam Al Hashimi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “Jiu-Jitsu is part of the curriculum in more than 100 schools, and there are more than 15 official Jiu-Jitsu centers under the supervision of the UAEJJF. Also in the process of building a Jiu-Jitsu center.

Sheikh Tahnoun with jiu-jitsu champion.

Al Hashimi emphasized the sport’s unique stature in the UAE, where the streets are lined with “billboards advertising jiu-jitsu”, and elite tournaments are broadcast on national television. Held biennially at various international locations, the ADCC World Championships offer prize money that is unparalleled among other jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Excellency Ayman Tawfiq Almoayyad, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bahrain, wearing Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 wristbands. Via Twitter/@WorldGamesAD

The rise of jiu-jitsu in Abu Dhabi is largely attributed to Sheikh Tahnoun, who has been instrumental in internationalizing the sport through sponsorship visas and establishing it as a national sport. According to The Guardian, more than six hundred Brazilian coaches are teaching martial arts in many schools and clubs in the UAE. In 2008, it was introduced as a compulsory subject in the Abu Dhabi public school curriculum, and by 2016, 130 schools were teaching jiu-jitsu, with over 76,000 students attending. Kid Peligro, a writer specializing in the BJJ world, commented about Sheikh Tahnoun, “This was his master plan: to elevate the sport to such prominence that it would be included in the Olympics.”

Via Facebook/@Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour

Without Sheikh Tahnoun’s resources and determination, Brazilian jiu-jitsu might have remained relatively unknown in the emirate. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before the Sheikh of Abu Dhabi pushes the sport into the Olympics. To this day, Sheikh Tahnoun continues to train with the best jiu-jitsu champions, and flies them to his dojo for private sessions. His efforts have established Abu Dhabi as the host of some of jiu-jitsu’s most prestigious events and the only Arab nation to host a UFC event.

Qasr al-Watan Presidential Palace.

The Presidential Palace of the United Arab Emirates, Qajar Al-Wan, is home to-

When you’re part of one of the world’s richest monarchies, you either live in a $490 million home known as the National Palace, which is one of the world’s top 20 destinations for arts and culture. One is, or its rival in something. The family home, Qasr al-Watan is a massive palace with a façade made of white granite and limestone, covering 380,000 square metres.

Sheikh Tahnoun’s brother, Sheikh Khalifa, Emir of Abu Dhabi and President of the United Arab Emirates, lived in the palace. In addition to the abundance of arts and artifacts of cultural, religious, and political significance found in the eastern wing of the palace, there is a majestic 350,000-piece crystal chandelier paying homage to the family’s wealth. The Presidential Palace or Qasr Al Watan is one of several palaces owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family around the world, which also includes the Château de Ballon, north of Paris.

Black belt billionaire Sheikh owns the $250 million ‘Maria Superyacht’.

This prominent member of the Al-Nahyan family purchased the Russian research vessel built in Poland in the 1990s and had it completely renovated and relaunched as a floating mansion by Elefsis Shipyards in Greece in 2014. The majestic Maryah motoryacht can accommodate 54 guests in more than 27 rooms.

Via YouTube/@gibraltarsailing

It is maintained by a dedicated crew of 60 people who rest in 30 cabins. The 410-foot-long building includes a massive nightclub, a fully equipped spa, a business centre, a computer room, a games room, a gym, a private dining room, a sushi bar and a full-fledged cinema for the royals and their VIPs. Is. Guest.

He has a private Boeing 787 Dreamliner-

The flying business is for the lowly, not for royals who manage incredibly rich wealth funds. His ride, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, befits his stature with heated floors, a master bedroom, and a full shower, among many other amenities. Even the cost of renting this sky beast is no less than $75,000 per hour. Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich owned a $300 million Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and while Sheikh Tahnoun’s jet is shrouded in mystery, it is undoubtedly equally or even more lavish.

Source – Kestrel Aviation

The aircraft normally seats about 248 passengers, which has been adapted to accommodate 50. The comfortable suites are equipped with a California king-size bed and en suite bathroom, a safe, a walk-in closet with an art-filled lounge, a dining room, a gourmet dining room. Kitchen galley, and living room.

Source – Kestrel Aviation

According to the Daily Mail, the en-suite bathroom of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is spread over 2,300 square feet of space, giving us an idea of ​​the grandeur that lies beyond. As is the case with most Middle Eastern royals, there is always a prayer room with a majlis on board, and Sheikh Tahnoun’s room should be no different.

Source: luxurylaunches.com