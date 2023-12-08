Meet the 4 M’Sean EY Entrepreneurs of the Year Winners and the Nominees in Each Category

Each year, Ernst & Young (EY) recognizes a range of entrepreneurs in its EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) awards program. This is something that happens all over the world, and especially in Malaysia, it has been an annual event for more than two decades.

The Malaysian edition of this prestigious award has featured winners such as YBHG Tan Sri Dr Lim Wei-chai of Top Glove Corporation, YBHG Tan Sri Tony Fernandes of AirAsia, Kamarul A Muhammad of Aerodyne Group and many other notable entrepreneurs.

There are four categories of EOY awards, namely Emerging Entrepreneur, Technology Entrepreneur, Women Entrepreneur and Master Entrepreneur.

Here are the entrepreneurs who were honored by the Malaysian EOY Awards this year.

Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year: Ian Chua and Wennon Tian of Zus Coffee

Wennon Tian and Ian Chua / Image credit: Ernst & Young

COO Wennon Tian has just been named SEBA’s Entrepreneur of the Year, Zus Coffee continues its winning streak with Founders Wennon and Ian Chua (CEO) earning the joint title EY Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year 2023.

More than just serving coffee, ZUS Coffee bills itself as a tech-driven chain, using modern technology to differentiate its products.

The Malaysian coffee chain is also known for its wide reach, having grown to over 320 outlets in just four short years. And it looks like it’s only up from here for the team.

ZUS Coffee is expanding its operations in the Philippines and a little insider tells us it’s probably looking for master franchisors in other countries in the region.

Apart from these two, other top nominees in this category include:

(Left to right) Ezra Tan Koon Hock, William Tan Wei Lun, and Ker Chin Keong / Image credit: Ernst & Young

Kerr Chin Keong, Founder and CEO of eHealth, a research-based company manufacturing health products under Exlife.

William Tan Wei Lun is the Managing Director and CEO of ITMAX Systems, working to enhance the quality of life through smart city solutions.

Ezra Tan Koon Hock, CEO of Kairos Harvest, an agritech company with a smart, integrated vanilla farm in Penang.

Technology Entrepreneur of the Year: Giva Kuppusamy of GK Aqua

Geeva Kuppusamy / Image Credit: Ernst & Young

Founded by Geeva Kuppusamy in 2016, GK Aqua is an aquaculture-focused startup working to achieve green circular economy through biotechnology.

With their technology, the team helps freshwater shrimp farmers achieve three times higher yields. Apart from increasing production, Giva has also helped create more than 30 jobs for the underprivileged through its Malaysian Udang Gala Aquapreneur (MUGA) programme.

With a 1,000-acre flagship project in Pahang, GK Aqua has been recognized as a promising biotech startup by platforms such as Cradle and SME Corp, EY said.

Top nominees in this category include:

(Left to right) Tommy Lim and Dr. Raymond Choy/Image credit: Ernst & Young

Dr. Raymond Choy, CEO DOC2US. The telemedicine and e-pharmacy platform connects health professionals with patients to improve the well-being and health of Malaysians.

Tommy Lim is the Managing Director of ICT Zone Asia, a technology and financing platform that provides technology service solutions to manage the life cycle of IT equipment.

Female Entrepreneur of the Year: Li Hui Jing of Bilabila Mart

Li Hui Jing/Image credit: Ernst & Young

Launched just days before the pandemic lockdown, Bilabila Mart is a Malaysian convenience store chain with a story of resilience and growth. According to its Instagram page, today it has 48 outlets and counting.

Its founder, Li Hui Jing, is celebrated by EOY for her entrepreneurship which also works to support other aspiring entrepreneurs.

Not just your typical convenience store, Bilabila Mart is dedicated to retailing local brands without a presence in the usual brick-and-mortar chain stores at zero cost, acting as a platform for other local SMEs.

The top nominees in this category are:

(Left to right) Dr Tan Hui Ling and Sandy Tan Sing Yee / Image credit: Ernst & Young

Dr Tan Hui Ling is the managing director of Bagan Specialist Centre, which was the first private hospital in mainland Penang when it was established in 1988. Today, it has become a one-stop multidisciplinary, comprehensive tertiary hospital.

Sandy Tan Sing Yee, CEO of Optimax Holdings, an eye health care and solutions company that leverages advanced technology to provide eye health services.

Master Entrepreneur of the Year: Dato’ Foong Wei Kuong of JF Technology

Dato’ Foong Wei Kuong / Image credit: Ernst & Young

Finally, the honor of being EY Malaysia’s Master Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 goes to Dato’ Foong Wei Kuong, Founder and Managing Director of JF Technology.

Part of Malaysia’s thriving semiconductor industry, JF Technology is a provider of high-performance test interface solutions for global integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers.

According to EY, the entrepreneur started this business from his kitchen as a manufacturer and trader of electronic components.

Over time, he transformed that business into one of the top testing contact solution providers not only in Malaysia but in the world, serving over 100 multinational corporations globally.

The company has filed 85 patents worldwide and currently holds 38 patents.

More than its work in the field, JF Technology also works with local universities to offer industry-relevant subjects to nurture young talents, thereby enhancing Malaysia’s position in the semiconductor value chain.

(Left to right) Vinesh Sinha and Ong Hang Ping / Image credit: Ernst & Young

The other nominees shortlisted in this category certainly deserve recognition as well. there is Vinesh Sinha, Managing Director of Fathopes Energy. The company uses biofuels to reduce carbon emissions, collecting used cooking oil in a logistically cost-effective way for biofuel producers.

there also ong hang pingCEO and Executive Director of Sunview Group, a company offering holistic renewable energy. Taking over the business in 2015, this entrepreneur expanded the company’s reach to help more people play a role in creating a sustainable energy ecosystem.

We congratulate all the winners and nominees of EY Entrepreneur of the Year Malaysia 2023.

Of course, this marks the beginning of a new chapter for these entrepreneurs, who we will keep an eye on to see what further innovations they can bring to the Malaysian entrepreneurial landscape.

Featured Image Credit: Ernst & Young

