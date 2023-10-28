Meet the 36-year-old scientist who designed a foiling boat that could reshape the industry

Sampriti Bhattacharya broke free from traditional gender barriers in her native India to become the founder and CEO of a leading electric-boatbuilder in the US, but ironically, when we connect via Zoom, she’s in the comfort of her teenage bedroom in Kolkata. Come back within limits. For the first time in seven years. She points to a relic from her past that led her to train as an aerospace engineer in the US: a copy of Stephen Hawking’s a brief History of Time (which further piqued his interest in the universe), the giant Compaq computer on which he first Googled “American internship”, and… a poster of a 90s boy band. “All I knew about America was NASA and the Backstreet Boys,” she says, laughing.

36-year-old Bhattacharya has been challenging adverse circumstances since the beginning. She attended a small local college in Kolkata, which is not one of India’s prestigious academic pipelines, and says people never thought of her as particularly smart. She recalls, “The best that was expected of me was probably to be a housewife or do some menial job.” But Bhattacharya was always fascinated by space and curious about ocean exploration, taking astrophysics and cosmology classes as a “hobby”. He also worked in robotics projects.

She admits that this kind of single-minded thinking can be a bit off-putting, but it also has “its advantages”: It’s what inspired her to apply for at least 540 internships at Compaq. She thinks, “Maybe if I had sent 200 emails, I wouldn’t have been able to get to America.” After receiving a total of four responses, she ultimately secured a prestigious summer internship at Fermilab, America’s particle physics and accelerator laboratory. At the age of 20, Bhattacharya boarded an airplane for the first time and arrived in Chicago with $200 in her pocket.

She soon fell in love with machines and coding – specifically, how technology could help solve what she calls the world’s hard problems. This notion would become the essence of his methodology and his subsequent start-ups. Following his Fermi program and while pursuing a master’s of science degree at Ohio State University, Bhattacharya secured an internship at NASA’s Ames Research Center working on autonomous aircraft. NASA is where he also first learned about the young entrepreneurs of Silicon Valley. “I looked at Mark Zuckerberg and I was amazed by the fact that someone so young could become a CEO,” she says. “It gave me the idea of ​​starting a company.”

The Hydroswarm team at MIT in 2016. Bhattacharya (second from left) holds a model of the company’s submersible robot. aaron wojack

First, he equipped himself with more education by entering the PhD program in Mechanical Engineering at MIT. In 2015, at age 28 and two years before earning her doctorate as a roboticist, she launched Hydroswarm. The company, which produced underwater drones to map the ocean floor, eventually closed, but Bhattacharya’s goal of building a fleet of autonomous vessels remained. By his own account, his ability to persevere despite “many setbacks” is partly inspired by Amazon’s billionaire founder. “Jeff Bezos says, ‘Be stubborn on the vision, but flexible on the details,’” she says. “I did this when the hydroswarm wouldn’t go out.”

Bhattacharya focused on creating an operating system to modernize existing boats and he hoped to replace water-borne transport with self-propelled fleets. The pandemic disrupted that plan, as it proved impossible to gain access to the ships, let alone repair them. However, the entrepreneur in him was convinced that the electric revolution could extend from land to sea. Computing was becoming cheaper, sensors were becoming more advanced, and scalable manufacturing was now a real possibility. Instead of thinking small, she went big: “It became clear that the answer was not retrofitting,” she says. “It was imagining the next generation of ships from the ground up.”

In 2020, Bhattacharya called on fellow MIT-trained engineer Reo Baird to help him launch Navier, in hopes of creating a cleaner, more efficient way to travel on the waves and reduce congestion on roads in the process. . The two sold the dream to seven industry experts and established a core team of them. Bhattacharya recruited hydrofoil expert Paul Byker as principal naval architect. “I called him and said, ‘I know you built $40 million boats for the America’s Cup, but if we scaled this technology, it would change the way people navigate waterways,’” She says. When engineer Kenneth Jensen, who previously worked at Google and Uber, initially rejected his proposal, Bhattacharya told him, “This thing has to exist.” He is now the Chief Technology Officer of Navier. His persistence led to the start-up receiving $10 million in early funding from Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Android co-founder Rich Miner, and other venture capitalists.

Working from his San Francisco headquarters, Navier designed a 30-foot, eight-passenger electric foiling yacht (N30), going from sketch to full-scale, finished boat in 11 months. Three months later, the second ship was completed. “I was surprised to see that he had previously worked on sea trials,” says Bhattacharya.

The N30 flies four feet above the water on three carbon foils that increase speed and efficiency while reducing wake and drag. The foil concept has been around since the early 19th century, but Navier’s proprietary operating system sets the N30 apart. The ship’s sensors feed information about wave conditions to software which then adjusts the foils to ensure a smooth ride. (We tested it, and it was absolutely peaceful.) The tech array also includes autodocking, or “one-click docking.” The boat is also equipped with two 90 kW electric motors that allow it to reach 35 knots at full tilt and a range of 75 knots at 22 knots. Navier claims that because of the foils and less drag, the zero-emission cruiser is 10 times more efficient than traditional gas-powered boats. “This is definitely the most advanced electric cruise ship,” says Bhattacharya.

The N30 will be available in three configurations: open ($375,000), hardtop ($450,000), and cabin ($550,000). The company expects to deliver 30 to 50 craft by the end of next year, with electromechanical R&D and assembly done in Alameda, California. These private ships will be a great way to “fine-tune” the technology, says Bhattacharya, but are only a small part of Navier’s master plan. He hopes to eventually introduce electric water taxis and boats to transport people and goods in coastal cities around the world.

“I think when we do,” she says, “that determination with her bright optimism will really be a testament to my success.”

