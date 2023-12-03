Rainer Knizzia is like royalty in the board game community. With over 700 published games over a 25-year career, he is one of the world’s most prolific board game designers.

“I have played sports for as long as I can think and I love sports,” recalls Nizia. “When I was eight or nine years old, I made my first game to experience new themes, new challenges, that I couldn’t bring to market.”

Rainer initially had a successful career in banking but eventually took his board game hobby to the next level.

“Initially, I started with strategy games, which attracted me the most when I was younger but, of course, I very soon learned that working in only one genre is too restrictive. So I tried to open my horizons, starting with card games and dice games, but then children’s games and even very hardcore long games of two to three hours.

Even after creating over 700 games, Reiner swears he has no trouble coming up with new creative ideas.

“If you open your eyes, games reflect our lives… To design games, you have to keep your eyes open to the world… and so wherever you look, you see game ideas Are,” he says.

how to make a board game

Once Rainer has an idea in his mind, he spends time researching the topic to give him some ideas about how to model it in the real world.

During the first phase, which he calls the conceptual phase, he attempts to combine the theme and concept with the game ‘mechanics’. These are specific elements, rules, methods, and physical components that provide gameplay. This phase typically ends with the creation of a prototype game.

According to Rainer, the second stage, game testing phase, is the “lifeblood” of game design. This period involves observing the reactions of different people and playing with them to gather their feedback.

“It’s often the experienced players who play first,” says Renner, “who will put a finger in the hole whenever there’s a weakness in the game… and that’s important.”

However, he also tests his games on the target audience, be they families or children.

He added, “This is where you get the true answer.”

A lot of review, adjustment and discussion takes place after this stage.

“Then, if we’re lucky, we get the final perfect game,” says Reiner. “Of course, the biggest objective is always… to invent a game that has worldwide success and becomes a household name.”

The eternal joy of playing board games

Although Reiner loves playing games, it is now unusual for him to play just for fun.

“There are always plenty of ideas to test and develop at every opportunity.”

He also stays away from other people’s games. Although it is important for him to understand market trends, he does not want to be influenced by other people’s opinions.

“Once you know the solution for a certain problem early in the design process… it is very difficult to think of your own innovative solution,” he explains.

Reiner believes that board games have the unique ability to bring people together regardless of age, religion, skin color.

“We are all equal at the table,” he says. “We have the same opportunities. We all have equal opportunities. And my experience is that sports really open doors to other people, creating many friendships.

He’s also not worried about the future of board games in an increasingly digital world.

“For me, it doesn’t matter whether I have a printed board or ultimately, I will bring a digital board where I will upload the board. The important thing is that I sit at the table with other people. I look into his eyes. we have fun together. And it won’t be replaced digitally until all our brains are in bottles and then it won’t matter.

“So I’m very positive that we get really new and enriching experiences through the digital world in our physical gaming.”

