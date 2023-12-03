Meet PhysiX: A Startup Developing Generative AI to Enable Breakthroughs
Physical prototyping and testing can greatly impact the time it takes to bring items to market, which can limit innovation and competitiveness.
Due to their iterative nature, traditional design processes can result in significant increases in development expenses, which in turn can impact overall profitability.
Physical prototyping and testing limit the ability to explore multiple design possibilities and fully optimize performance, which limits design exploration.
Artificial intelligence streamlines the process of creating and testing digital twins, reducing the time it takes to bring a product to market.
PhysiX Designer’s ability to overcome physical prototyping and rigorous testing has resulted in increased resource utilization and reduced development costs.
Engineers can use the platform to visually explore multiple design options to optimize performance and detect problems early.
Engineers can improve designs for better performance using AI-powered simulations, which show how the product behaves under different conditions.
Engineers can use the extensive data generated by PhysiX Designer’s simulations to make smart choices in the real world.
The Physixx product offers Physixx Designer, an AI-powered simulation engineering platform to facilitate the development and testing of digital twins.
PhysiX Designer allows data-driven decision making, shortening design cycles, reducing development costs, improving product performance and enhancing design exploration.
A leader in artificial intelligence (AI) driven simulation engineering technology, PhysiX is well-funded and has big plans for the future.
Source: www.aistartupnewsletter.com