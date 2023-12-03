Meet PhysiX: A Startup Developing Generative AI to Enable Breakthroughs

Artificial intelligence streamlines the process of creating and testing digital twins, reducing the time it takes to bring a product to market.

PhysiX Designer’s ability to overcome physical prototyping and rigorous testing has resulted in increased resource utilization and reduced development costs.

Engineers can use the platform to visually explore multiple design options to optimize performance and detect problems early.

Engineers can improve designs for better performance using AI-powered simulations, which show how the product behaves under different conditions.

Engineers can use the extensive data generated by PhysiX Designer’s simulations to make smart choices in the real world.

funding round

