Meet Nesbitt, the first dog to fly one million miles with Delta Airlines and earn the coveted silver medal. As the guide dog of renowned innovator George Kerscher, he would hide under the seat, assist in safe travel and discover hundreds of destinations around the world - LuxuryLaunch

A dog is a man’s best friend, but to George Kersher (he made information accessible to print disabled individuals through technology), Nesbitt was much more than that. The two met in February 1999 at ‘Guide Dogs for the Blind’ in San Rafael, California. The beloved 21-month-old dog was Kersher’s map, his eyes, and his friend on both national and international trips. Interestingly, as Kerscher became a million miler, so did his guide dog Nesbitt, who was the first guide dog for Delta Airlines to earn the title of “Million Miler”.

Traveling was no easy task for a dog of Nesbit’s size. As Kersher describes, there were no special toilets for pets, with Nesbitt snuggling under the seat and at his feet on extremely long flights. But that gentle four-legged friend was always on his best behavior. At a special event at the 2008 CSUN conference, Delta personnel presented Nesbitt with a frequent flyer card and a plaque commemorating her “million-mile” accomplishment.

According to a fun fact shared on Reddit, it takes an average of 22 years for a customer to become a million miler with Delta. Every day, 68 customers cross the million-mile threshold, but definitely no dogs! To highlight this recognition, Delta gifts special bag tags to members who have achieved Million Miler status. Those traveling 1 million miles receive a silver medal, those traveling 2 million miles receive a gold medal, and those traveling more than 6 million miles receive a diamond medal.

Unfortunately, Nesbitt passed away peacefully with Kersher and his wife Gail by his side and was unable to pursue a gold medal. Still, the company of Kersher and his furry friend is one for the books. From guiding his master through the bustling streets of Rome to dealing with fast cars in chaotic cities, Nesbitt was a calm and composed guide. As Kersher said, ‘If one dog could be called a perfect gentleman, that dog would be Nesbitt.’

George Kerscher at the Festival of Blind Ambition in San Francisco. Source-Lighthouse

Who is George Kerscher?

After losing his eyesight at age 20, Kersher dedicated himself to improving access to written materials. A pioneer in digital talking books, he has had a significant impact on accessibility for the visually impaired and dyslexic. George Kerscher began his IT innovations in 1987 by coining the term “print disabled”. Today, he is Secretary General of the DAISY Consortium and President of the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF), a recognized international leader in document accessibility. She was honored as a Champion of Change by the White House during President Obama’s tenure as a Champion of Change for leading education and employment efforts in STEM for Americans with disabilities.

