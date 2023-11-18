Meet Mira Murati, now Principal Engineer at OpenAI

For years, Mira Murati has worked behind the scenes at OpenAI, overseeing the development and delivery of revolutionary products like ChatGPT and DAL-E. Now, she is coming into the limelight as its interim chief executive.

Ms Muratti, 34, was promoted to the top job at the high-profile company on Friday after OpenAI’s board of directors ousted Sam Altman, the company’s co-founder and chief executive. The company said Ms Muratti had a “unique skill set” and would provide “a seamless transition while conducting a formal search for a permanent CEO”.

Although she has held the title of chief technology officer since last year, current and former employees said Ms. Muratti was acting as the company’s head of operations. He ensured that its engineers developed versions of ChatGPT on schedule. He also managed the company’s relationship with Microsoft, an investor and partner that has deployed OpenAI’s technology, and he helped shape its artificial intelligence policy in Washington and Europe.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella wrote in an article about him in Time magazine, “He has a demonstrated ability to assemble teams with technical expertise, business acumen and a deep appreciation of the importance of the mission.” “As a result, Mira has helped create some of the most exciting AI technologies ever seen.”

Born in Albania and educated in Canada, Ms. Murati is a mechanical engineer by training who built a hybrid racecar as a graduate student at Dartmouth College. She joined OpenAI in 2018 after a stint at Tesla, where she played a key role in the development of the Model X car, and Leap Motion, a start-up that developed a computing system to track hand and finger movements.

Ms. Muratti said her work at Tesla introduced her to AI and inspired her to seek a job in that field. OpenAI appointed him as Vice President of Applied AI and Partnerships. At the time, the company was a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. It later reorganized itself as a for-profit company so that it could raise the large amounts of money needed to build out its AI technologies.

“I thought that basically if you’re building intelligence, it’s the one central unit in the universe that controls everything,” Ms Muratti said in August during an event hosted by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Affects.” “What could be more inspiring than enhancing and increasing humanity’s collective intelligence?”

OpenAI was overseen by a group of senior leaders that included Mr. Altman; Greg Brockman, its former president; And Polish-born AI researcher Wojciech Zaremba was also among the company’s founders. Ms. Muratti, who was a member of the leadership team, will execute the team’s decisions across the company.

He took over the distribution of the image generator, DALL-E, and the text generator, ChatGPT, which attracted millions of users after their launch last year. As ChatGPT and DALL-E launched, she appeared on “The Daily Show”, Bloomberg TV, and at numerous conferences.

“Bringing the public together, bringing these technologies into the public consciousness is very important, but in a way that is responsible and safe,” Ms. Muratti told “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah last year.

Source: www.nytimes.com