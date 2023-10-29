Meet Megha Mittal: Fashion Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Megha Mittal, a leading fashion entrepreneur, has created waves in the industry with her innovative strategies and keen business acumen. His journey began as an analyst in the research department of the famous investment bank, Goldman Sachs. He rapidly gained experience in investment research, which laid a solid foundation for his future endeavors.

A graduate of the prestigious Wharton School of Business, Megha has a degree in Finance and Management. Her educational background, coupled with her inherent passion for fashion, fueled her ambition to make her mark in the industry. Megha is also a valued member of the Wharton School’s Advisory Board, where she contributes her expertise and insight.

In 2009, Megha Mittal took on the role of chairperson and managing director of German fashion luxury brand Escada. Under his leadership, the company underwent a remarkable transformation, emerging as a modern luxury and lifestyle brand that resonates with contemporary consumers. His strategic vision and innovative approach rejuvenated Escada, and established it at the forefront of the industry.

Apart from her entrepreneurial endeavours, Megha is also actively involved in philanthropic work. Along with her husband, Aditya Mittal, CEO and Director of ArcelorMittal, she devotes her resources to initiatives focused on child health in both India and the UK. His commitment to creating a positive impact reflects his deep values ​​and commitment to bringing about change in society.

Source: www.opp.today