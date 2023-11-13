‘Our aim is not only to fill the pond with water but also to promote biodiversity,’ says Ramveer Tanwar, ‘Pondman of India’ He is not a costumed warrior, but his environmental heroism earns him recognition in his village in Uttar Pradesh. Making it more famous than ever.

Advertisement

SCENES highlights youth from around the world who are breaking barriers and driving change. Character-driven short films will inspire and surprise, as these young change-makers tell their remarkable stories.

In his hometown Uttar Pradesh, India, Ramveer Tanwar is considered a superhero with his Boots nickname. Known as the pioneer of India’s ponds, Ramveer’s mission is to rehabilitate and rehabilitate polluted ponds across the country. To date, their efforts have culminated in the restoration of approximately 80 ponds across six states.

For Ramveer, healthy ponds remind him of his childhood.

“I used to take the buffaloes to the canal for bathing every day. It was in these ponds that I learned to swim.” Ramveer recalls.

However, Ramveer’s memories were tarnished due to waste management issues and residents dumping their domestic waste into the ponds and turning them into dirty swamps.

Ramveer tells Scenes, “There are different types of ponds in different districts, in different villages. Each pond had a different type of problem.”

Before Ramveer came to the rescue, the ponds were littered with garbage, filled with water hyacinth or plagued with pollutants. This country ranks lowest in the world in terms of water quality. According to global data platform Statista, 70 percent of the country’s freshwater sources are contaminated.

water meetings

Determined to bring them back to the pristine ponds of their youth, Ramveer rallies the villagers’ support through open dialogue.

“We call it ‘Jal Chaupal’, which means water meeting. We discuss water-related things with the villagers,” he explains.

Ramveer used social media to garner more support as he took his work towards renovating the pond.

Jai Bhagwan, a resident of Shakalpura village, says, “It feels very good to see what has happened now.”

Like Jai, many residents who have benefited from Ramveer’s restoration projects now praise him. But Ramveer’s work was not always respected, especially not by the people of his hometown.

He says, “People thought that this was a very bad job and it brought a bad name to the village because educated boys there do this kind of work.”

Often, they had to change their approach to align more closely with the values ​​and perspectives of local villagers. When asked why he did this, Ramveer would tell them that he wanted to keep the fish alive. His approach proved effective in helping them understand and accept it as a worthy cause.

risky business

“This is definitely a challenge for my team,” says Ramveer. Getting into water is like inviting infection. Sometimes, there are snakes in the grass. We have to be very careful.

Ramveer’s friends agree. Usman Ali says many issues arise from not being aware of what lies beneath the surface.

“It is indeed a risky job,” admits the native of Bulandshahr city, “A lot of obstacles come in our way, but we do not stop and keep moving forward despite huge challenges.”

With a dedicated team, work begins for India’s Pondman. For Ramveer, locating the source of pollution starts with demarcating the area. After this comes the removal process. Weeds, waste and dirty water are removed, leaving a layer of plastic underneath. The waste plastic is separated and given to various vendors for recycling.

Advertisement

After that, the pond is divided into several parts to allow dirty and clean water to flow separately.

Establishing an Ecosystem

The final step is beautification. The team fenced the area and planted trees around it.

To encourage wildlife, pondkeepers sometimes create islands in the middle of the pond for birds to nest on.

“Our aim is not only to fill the pond with water but also to promote biodiversity,” says Ramveer.

Nearly a decade later, Ramveer rarely faces resistance from others. But he faced a different struggle.

Advertisement

“How many ponds will I be able to save?” “Restoration is one thing, but making them self-reliant is very important,” he asks.

Strategies for Self-Reliance

According to the story, every superhero needs a trustworthy partner. Ramveer takes it upon himself to identify and appoint pondmen in every village he works in. By connecting them with the mission, Ramveer has prepared an army of Pondmen.

“I tell them that from now on, they are the ponds of this village,” he says.

Ramveer hopes, “The number of Pondmen should be greater than the number of those who destroy them.”

Ramveer’s campaign continues beyond education and pondmen appointments. He wants more and more people to take part in keeping the ponds pristine, he has also allotted space around the pond to the villagers to grow vegetables. This way, they will treat it as their own and benefit from keeping the pond clean. He hopes that talks will continue regarding the safety of the ponds.

Source