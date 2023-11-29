Meet Greg Abel, heir to Warren Buffett and heir to Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett named Greg Abel, 61, as his successor at Berkshire Hathaway in 2021.

Before taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Abel started as an accountant.

The Canadian businessman may find himself in the spotlight even more with the passing of Charlie Munger.

Warren Buffett may be synonymous with Berkshire Hathaway, but the 93-year-old has long identified his successor.

That man is 61-year-old Greg Abel. The Canadian businessman is currently the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations at Berkshire Hathaway.

In 2021, Buffett told CNBC that Abel was his heir apparent.

Buffett then told CNBC’s Becky Quick, “The directors have agreed that if anything happens to me tonight, Greg will take over tomorrow morning.”

And now, with the passing of Buffett’s longtime business partner Charlie Munger on Tuesday, Abel may find himself in the headlines more often.

From accountant to Berkshire acolyte

Abel graduated from the University of Alberta in 1984 with a degree in commerce. In 2013, Abel spoke to his alma mater’s alumni magazine about his passion for accounting.

Abel, who began his career working at PricewaterhouseCoopers, said, “I started out with a keen interest in finance, but when I realized how important it was to understand things like income and cash flow statements, accounting took over my career. Replaced.”

In 1992, the certified public accountant joined CalEnergy, a geothermal-power producer. CalEnergy later acquired MidAmerican Energy in 1999, adopting the MidAmerican Energy name in the process.

Abel found himself in Buffett’s orbit when Berkshire Hathaway purchased a controlling stake in MidAmerican Energy that same year. Abel took the reins of MidAmerican in 2008, which was renamed Berkshire Hathaway Energy in 2014.

Abel’s tenure as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy would span two decades until he stepped down in 2018. He is currently the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy and has been on the company’s board since 2000.

In 2018, Abel received a seat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway and was named vice chairman of the group’s non-insurance operations.

A better Warren Buffett

Abel is widely respected among his Berkshire colleagues, including Buffett’s late right-hand man Charlie Munger.

“Greg is sensational in terms of being a business leader, both as a thinker and as a doer,” Munger said of Abel during Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting this year. “He’s also a tremendous learning machine – you could argue he’s as good as Warren at learning all kinds of things.”

“There are some things he’s better at than Warren, and Warren knows it, and he keeps dumping things on Greg that Greg can do better, and it’s a lot,” Munger continued.

Buffett once touted Munger as a possible successor, although Buffett said he would have to pass on Munger in favor of someone younger, according to a 2007 annual shareholder letter.

Buffett wrote about the company’s future in a recent press release on November 21st.

“Berkshire – one of the largest and most diverse companies in the world – will inevitably encounter human errors in judgment and behavior. These happen in all large organizations, public or private. But at Berkshire these mistakes have the potential to be serious. These are unlikely and will be acknowledged and corrected,” Buffett said in the press release.

Buffett said, “We also have the right CEO and the right board of directors to succeed me. Both are needed.”

Representatives for Abell did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Source: www.businessinsider.com