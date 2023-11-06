Meet four newly promoted Goldman MDs, including a top adviser to Silicon Valley VCs and the person who brings the investment bank’s talent to the board.

It’s more than just a title. Goldman Sachs’s “Managing Directors” represent the bank’s biggest rising stars – people who will one day be named partner, lead billion-dollar acquisitions and IPOs, and eventually run their own firms or hold influential government positions. Will be.

About half of the new MDs work for Goldman’s most important global banking and markets (GBM) division, which houses the investment bank. The other 24% reside in the asset and wealth management (AWM) division, which CEO David Solomon is looking to expand to add some stability to the rollercoaster business of investment banking.

In an effort to give readers a taste of Wall Street’s next generation of leaders, Insider met with four newly appointed managing directors who show where the bank is headed under Solomon. They suggest emphasizing diversity while catering to Silicon Valley and the wealthy.

The new designers include a Goldman lifer who created an entirely new job for himself, helping his fellow bankers get named to the board in an effort to increase diversity. There’s also a fintech investor who used to teach hop-hop dancing; Advisor to venture capitalists who worked for both US Senator (NY) Chuck Schumer and former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg; And a former engineer who now helps manage risk for Goldman’s richest clients.

Getting an MD-promotion call is a big deal. Managing director salaries at Goldman start at $400,000, but can quickly reach the 7-figure range with bonuses and other perks. Plus, it’s a step away from partner, which is the highest title at a prestigious investment bank, down to the C-suite. Here’s a look at four people, some of whom are still in their 30s, climbing the corporate ladder at one of Wall Street’s most competitive banks.

Global Banking and Markets

Head of Corporate Board Engagement

Ilana Wolfe is a Goldman Lifetime Member who has served in a number of roles since joining the bank 20 years ago. But what he has now did not exist before his creation.

In 2020, CEO David Solomon vowed not to take a company public unless it had at least one diverse board candidate.

“I thought, ‘It’s great that we made this commitment, but wouldn’t it be even greater if we were part of the solution and helped our customers get there?’” Wolfe told Insider. .

So he pitched the idea to Stephanie Cohen, Goldman’s chief strategy officer at the time, for what is now her current job – a role focused on helping Goldman’s clients find diverse talent for their corporate boards. In three years, he has helped facilitate 99 placements.

“The demand was there and the supply was there, it was just a matter of the market mechanism. I’m most proud of being able to be that link,” he said in an interview.

Wolfe got the news of her promotion to MD amid a whirlwind of other milestones: Friday was her 44th birthday, and after years of fertility journeys she’s about to give birth to her first child.

Wolfe talks openly with colleagues about her fertility struggles, helping to highlight an issue that affects about 20% of married women, according to the CDC.

“Yesterday at work, I led a brown-bag lunch during my fertility journey. It was amazing to be able to share it with others.”

She also has a green thumb, she said – her roof deck garden produces about a thousand tomatoes a summer.

“I’d rather stay out if possible,” Wolfe said. Before getting pregnant, she used to go to office by bike every day for the last 13 years. Now, just weeks away from giving birth, she continues to do Pilates and HIIT workouts with her 87-year-old neighbor every morning.

asset and wealth management

Global Head of Portfolio Construction and Risk

Fareshteh Abbasi joined Goldman Sachs in 2020 and rose from Associate to Managing Director in less than four years. But she wasn’t always a finance expert. Well versed in Python and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, Fareshteh Abbabi began his finance career at Goldman following his previous professional life in science and engineering, which included a stint in antenna design, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I always knew I was interested in markets and finance,” he said. “Then there came a time in my personal life that my husband was looking for an opportunity abroad and I wanted to go with him. So I really took it as a chance to take a break from engineering work and think about my next job. Used it as an opportunity to take some time and step up,” she said.

She was out of the workforce for about two and a half years, she said, and spent time figuring out what career in finance might be a good fit with her engineering skill set. Meanwhile, Abbabi, who was born and raised in Iran, was affected by the 2017 travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries. She was separated from her husband due to the law and was vocal about its impact in the media.

“It was a very difficult time,” she told Insider, declining to discuss her case in detail. “It eventually got resolved and I was able to come back to the United States. I was lucky it worked out.”

She joined Goldman through the firm’s Returnship program, a six-month internship for professionals who had experienced career disruptions. He was appointed to an associate role to work on portfolio and construction risk for the asset and wealth management division, where he has been since.

Abbasi “oversees portfolio risk and performance by partnering with investors and client-facing portfolio managers to ensure that investments are consistent with and reflective of each client’s objectives.” He and his team provide daily monitoring of risk and long-term investment strategy.

“It’s amazing because since I’ve been here, I’ve seen it come full circle,” she said. “It’s a very interesting time to see flows into the fixed income market,” he said. “We are focused on delivering for our clients and ensuring we get the market right and deliver the best results.”

Matt Margolin Goldman Sachs

Global Banking and Markets

VC Coverage for Investment Banking Division

Matt Margolin first joined the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs in 2006, before taking a sabbatical from the world of finance to work in politics. He spent several years as an economic advisor to U.S. Senator (New York) Charles Schumer and later to New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Socializing is often a big part of politicians’ lives – Margolin was named one of Wall Street’s biggest party animals by Insider in 2011.

But if Mangolin worked hard, it is clear that he also worked hard. After working for Bloomberg, he earned an MBA from Stanford and then returned to the world of finance in 2013. Mangolin has since held VC roles in Silicon Valley – first at advisory firm Redshift Group, then at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and later at Barclays. , before ultimately returning to Goldman in 2021.

Today he runs VC coverage in Goldman’s San Francisco office. This means he helps VCs manage their funds, find companies to invest in, and advise them on companies they already have in their portfolios. Mangolin is the first person to be promoted to Managing Director, occupying the VC coverage seat at the firm.

According to his LinkedIn, Margolin has also been involved in the Special Olympics, including as a certified Special Olympics coach and founder of a group aimed at attracting youth audiences to the sports. One x profile Added to his name is that he is “passionate about coaching the Special Olympics.”

jane mandel goldman sachs

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Venture Capital and Growth Equity Investments

Looking at Jed Mandel today, you’d never guess where he learned how to negotiate deals.

As an investor in Goldman’s $5 billion Growth Equity Fund, the 32-year-old banker sits on the boards of several fintechs, including recent unicorns like auto loan refinancing fintech Caribou. She has led more than $200 million in the firm’s fund and balance sheet investments and, during her tenure as an investor, has been involved in the boardroom with 15 of the firm’s portfolio companies.

But in her past life, she was interested in hip-hop dance and choreography. And according to a person familiar with her rise, she credits her communication and negotiation skills to her last non-financial job, teaching hip-hop dance to middle and high school students in China.

He started at Goldman more than 10 years ago as an analyst in the corporate development team, helping evaluate M&A opportunities for the firm. She moved to the strategic investments team in Hong Kong, where she used her Mandarin-speaking skills (she Studied the language for 10 years). expansion there.

Last week, she was one of 186 women to be promoted to the position of managing director at Goldman Sachs. As a member of the bank’s asset and wealth management team, his role is to lead the Growth Equity Fund’s North America investments in the banking infrastructure, money technology and consumer fintech sectors on behalf of investors.

