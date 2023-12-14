Meet Faye: the startup marrying fintech and traveltech

Americans love to travel – and the numbers show this trend is more prevalent than ever. In fact, more than 2.9 million passengers traveled through US airports on the Sunday after Thanksgiving 2023, breaking the single-day air traffic record.

Yet, despite the ever-increasing demand for travel, many things can go wrong during the travel experience. So it should come as no surprise that a variety of tech companies have emerged to meet different needs in the travel industry.

One particularly notable entrant into this space is Elad Schaefer, co-founder and CEO of Faye Travel Insurance, a travel insurance company that aims to provide a streamlined, user-friendly solution to obtaining and taking care of complete travel insurance. Marries fintech and traveltech. Travelers’ journeys, health and wallets. Here’s how this startup is trying to differentiate itself.

comprehensive travel package

From the beginning, Schaefer and his team were determined to offer a comprehensive level of travel care that was easily customizable to meet the needs of each individual traveler.

“Travel cancellation and interruption, lost luggage and emergency medical expenses can happen to anyone while traveling, so naturally these areas should be part of our insurance offerings,” explains Schaefer. “But we found that too often, travel insurance providers make coverage too confusing, labeling coverage with fancy headings and bundles that aren’t easy for the average consumer to understand. We’ve taken the guesswork out of travel protection by giving travelers the ability to get the type and level of coverage that best suits their trip – all without the need to fill out confusing paperwork. It was essential to create a seamless process as our starting point.

Faye makes it remarkably simple for travelers to get custom quotes for their trips. To receive a quote, travelers simply need to enter their travel destination(s) and dates, the number of passengers in their party, and some basic contact information. Faye then instantly generates a base policy quote that covers their travel, health and baggage, as well as prices for optional add-ons like Extreme Sports, Vacation Rental Damage Protection, Pet Care and more. The ability to turn additional coverage on and off puts the power of customization in the hands of travelers.

The general industry recommendation is to purchase travel insurance immediately after booking – and near-instant quotes (like Faye offers) enable quick decisions to be made for advance and last-minute insurance purchases.

A Fintech Mindset for Reimbursement

In addition to the fully digital travel insurance purchasing experience, Faye adopts a distinctive fintech mindset to help travelers financially while they are on the road.

“Travelers can submit their claims in minutes directly through the Faye app,” explains Schaefer. “The app keeps travelers updated about the status of their claim, and once the claim is approved, the funds are distributed digitally through the app’s Faye wallet, allowing travelers to access the claim payment during their journey And can use them the same way they use their Apple Pay account. This way, travelers can receive reimbursement funds and use them to cover necessary expenses (such as replacing lost luggage) during their trip.

This fast, tech-driven reimbursement process is a far cry from traditional travel insurance, which often takes weeks or longer to process claims – at which point, the trip may be over. By providing instant disbursement of claim funds, Faye’s fintech-first approach helps travelers avoid more significant travel or financial disruptions.

Faye says its Faye Wallet will soon expand to provide travelers even more forms of financial assistance before and during their trips.

going beyond expectations

Another point of emphasis for Schaefer’s team in adopting the traveltech model was finding ways to go beyond what typical travel insurance providers offer. “Our goal is to be travelers’ ultimate companion from the moment they book coverage until the end of their trip,” explains Schaefer.

“To this end, we looked for ways in which technology could enable us to be even more useful to passengers. We quickly decided that using a mobile app to facilitate 24/7 contact with our team would be an important part of this. We’re there for more than just that when users need to file a claim. So we made sure our app provides real-time alerts for travel-related issues and around-the-clock support when travelers need help dealing with flight delays, finding a pharmacy, or addressing other travel needs. Does.

The app provides essential updates regarding travel delays, weather at the destination, local apps to download and emergency information by connecting passengers to their flight information, destination and other important factors. With so much information readily available in the app, Faye has become a go-to resource for travelers who want to keep their trip going smoothly – even if they never need to file a claim.

Creating a better travel experience

For his part, Schaefer claims that his company can bring a better way to use travel insurance. “By providing travel insurance that truly meets the needs and preferences of the modern traveler, we are transforming the process of obtaining travel insurance from a headache to a simple part of a travel preparation checklist. We proactively ensure that your trip remains perfect and memorable for the right reasons.

The combination of fintech and traveltech solutions enables us to deliver a robust end-to-end experience, and we are confident that once travelers experience the difference for themselves, they will never ignore travel insurance again.

