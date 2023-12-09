A young father of five from the northern town of Skellefteå, Sweden, unwittingly became an online sensation when his heart-touching a cappella singing session went viral.

Advertisement

Perhaps some young dads have an unfair reputation for being old, nostalgic or uncool – but none of these descriptions apply to the new Swedish music band of five dads who are taking social media by storm.

Millions of people have watched videos of “Dad Harmony” from the northern city of Skellefteå.

The five men, all aged in their 30s, film their a cappella session while hanging out with their children at home.

Online buzz has gained them a loyal fan base, leading to a month-long tour across Sweden as their popularity continues to grow.

good, clean fun

According to Peter Widmark, 33, who works in sales, “This story started at my bachelor party” in the summer of 2022.

“We were hanging out and singing like we usually do in the shower… (and) my brother filmed it and put it on TIC Toc Along with his seven followers,” he said.

The next morning the fathers learned that the video had been viewed 40,000 times. Within a few weeks the number increased to 20 million hits worldwide.

The group is currently on tour in the Scandinavian country for the first time, with fans praising them for their “natural” and down-to-earth style.

The five friends decided to start regularly posting videos, which they shot in their kitchen or on their couch, often with their young children in their laps.

“It’s a pleasant thing when we sing,” Widmark said, explaining why the children in the videos are usually so quiet.

the boys are on tour

The group has been on a month-long tour throughout Sweden since the end of November and will perform live shows every weekend – albeit without their children.

During the weeks, they go back to Skellefteå and continue working at their normal jobs and spending time with their families.

“I saw their video on Instagram and was mesmerized,” said fan Lewis Elgström, 41, who attended a recent show in the city of Norrköping.

He said their appeal lies in the fact that “they feel very natural and (they) involve their children in it too.”

The fathers have vowed not to let their success go to their heads.

“No televisions flying out of hotel rooms!” band member Sebastian Acheson joked.

But the group has big dreams: They hope to do tour dates in the United States and Asia, and say they would love to sing with Elton John one day.

video editor • Theo Farrant

Source