Meet Chioma Ikokwu, the multifaceted entrepreneur changing the story in humanitarian services

chioma ikovu is a lawyer, an entrepreneur, coach and an influencer who provides humanitarian services to less privileged women and children. Chioma’s passion for changing lives extends beyond the realm of entrepreneurship. Through The Good Way Foundation, she actively works to empower women and children in underprivileged areas, while also focusing on improving access to health care and facilitating overall development. In this interview with Ifeoma Okeke-KoriochaShe speaks on her recent outreach to raise awareness about the impact of breast and cervical cancer on women in the society. She also hints at how she is able to combine her business empire with practicing as a lawyer, without getting the necessary attention. Some excerpts:

You are a lawyer, an entrepreneur, a couch potato and an influencer yet providing humanitarian services in Nigeria. How did you decide to become all this at such a young age? Can you briefly tell us about your journey to achieve all this?

It’s funny because everything that has happened in my life has led me down a path that has connected to another. Some people call it a coincidence. I call it luck. I studied Law at the University of Birmingham in England, where I met my business partner Kika and that’s when I began my entrepreneurial journey with “Good Hair”, a hair, beauty and lifestyle company that has stood the test of time And still working. Today.

When my father asked me to go to Nigerian law school after working for a year in a law firm in Lebanon, I started shuttling between England and Nigeria. Soon after we set up a beauty salon in Lagos and started building our presence on social media. This also applied to my personal life and lifestyle and very naturally I started doing online advertising for brands as a side gig. A lot of young women also looked up to me and were surprised that I was able to run a successful business and still remain so stylish and fabulous and that’s when I decided to give coaching classes on branding, marketing and growth to SMEs. The Good Way Foundation was born out of my innate passion to help others. This may have something to do with the fact that I am a natural empath and would ideally like to cure world poverty. The more time I spent in Nigeria, the more I saw the increasing levels of poverty and inhumane living conditions all around us. Only in Nigeria can you find a palace in the middle of a slum. I reflected deeply on why there were inadequate health care and educational provisions for people and ultimately decided to do something about it in my small capacity.

Good Way Foundation, of which you are the founder, recently organized an outreach aimed at raising awareness about the impact of breast and cervical cancer on women in our society. Tell us what was the reason for this?

October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month and during this time I did a lot of research on the topic of cancer in general and discovered that every year over 12,000 Nigerian women die from breast cancer and less than 8000 women die from cervical cancer. This is equivalent to 60 plane crashes annually. To think that if detected early, half of these deaths could be avoided. It touched my heart because one of my aunts also died of breast cancer at the age of 36. I decided to partner with a medical organization called Breasts Without Spots to screen 200 women in one of our adopted communities. Filled with widows and single mothers prone to breast and cervical cancer.

So far, are there any success stories or expectations from the awareness outreach?

This outreach was a huge success as we were not only able to bring awareness about the causes and symptoms associated with cancer, but we also identified about five potential cases who would benefit from early detection and treatment. In fact we could potentially save 5 lives.

Why did you set up Good Way Foundation and how is it different from other foundations set up to meet some need?

The Good Way Foundation was actually born out of a health concern. My partner at the time had sickle cell anemia (a blood disorder most common in West Africa). It broke my heart to see her going through unbearable unimaginable pain during the crisis. I have always considered it an unnecessary disease considering that it is not curable and can be avoided so why put your child through it? I decided to go to rural areas to bring awareness about sickle cell disease and educate them about how knowing your genotype can prevent it and ensure that two carriers of the SC gene do not breed. However, I learned that there is more than just sickle cell that needs to be dealt with in Nigeria. Extreme poverty, lack of education, poor healthcare, terrible living conditions and unemployment especially among women and children. I just knew I had to do more.

Tell us about your fashion brand, Good Hair Ltd. Brass & Copper Lifestyle and Good Hair Space.

Good hair is our baby. This was our first real business venture and we made all the mistakes and learned everything we can about running a business with Good Hair. I think it shaped me to become the person I am today and the success of the business inspired many young girls to go into the hair industry, many of them are still doing well today.

Brass & Copper was my first entry into the hospitality business. It definitely took me out of my comfort zone as I will tell you for free that running a restaurant is not child’s play. It is also extremely rewarding and I enjoy seeing people have a good time at our establishment.

The Good Hair space is the premises that house our various businesses and our intention was to make it a one-stop shop where women could get their hair, nails and make-up done while their husbands got a haircut at the barber shop and they both went to the brasserie . And copper for dinner later.

You have also recently ventured into fashion business “Chioma’s Closet” where people can buy your favorite clothes and other top fashion picks. Why did you decide to venture into this fashion field? Was it a passion for the fashion business or something else?

Fashion is me and I am fashion. I eat and breathe style and so it was only a matter of time before I got into the business of fashion.

I love to shop and have been gifted lots of clothes from designers, resulting in my wardrobe becoming overcrowded with stuff. I didn’t have enough space to fit all my clothes, as well as the fact that people on social media kept asking if they could buy the clothes I wore because I rarely wear them more than once. . It became something to do without thinking. Give people what they want while making more room in your closet for future purchases! I formed Chiomas Closet. The amazing thing about Chiomas Closet is that 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of pre-loved items go to The Good Way Foundation, which in turn increases The Good Way’s ability to do good.

As an international environmental lawyer and commercial arbitrator, how can you combine your business empire and still practice as a lawyer without getting the necessary attention?

It’s been really hard to wear so many hats and wear them well. My motto is that anything worth doing is worth doing well and thus I have set a very high standard for myself with regard to whatever I undertake. This means I have to learn to balance and do things in appropriate proportions.

When I realize I’m putting too much pressure on myself in one area to the detriment of another I quickly adjust and rearrange myself so everyone gets equal effort and attention. But I have to admit that as a human being this is sometimes the hardest thing to do and naturally we sometimes fall short. The ability to reposition yourself and keep pedaling through that area is the major key.

What are the major challenges women face that prevent them from achieving their dreams and professional goals in life?

We live in a very patriarchal society where women’s ambitions have been suppressed for a long time. Society has led us to believe that we women are merely caregivers and nurturers, not inventors or providers, when the reality has always been that we can be all of the above. As a result of such archaic beliefs and the resulting socialization, there is an inherent setback when it comes to women’s ambitions, with most people believing that this will either scare away men or that they are incapable of achieving more. There is also a fear of not being taken seriously or sexualized by men in the workplace and potentially facing sexual harassment based on one’s gender.

So women have to work twice as hard to gain respect in places so easily taken up by men and unfortunately not everyone has the courage to see it through. However, I must add that the number of women building their own tables, breaking these glass ceilings, and achieving their lifelong goals is constantly growing and I like to think that I am among those women. And so encourage every girl or woman out there to do exactly that! The sky is not the limit but our starting point.

What is your advice to women who want to achieve their professional goals but don’t have the funding and support to achieve it?

There are grants that support women’s businesses. You will need to take advantage of some of these. If you have a solid business plan you can present your business ideas to companies or angel investors and you never know who will be interested in your idea.

Good Way Foundation also has a section called Fund My Startup which provides funding to viable businesses after a series of assessment stages. This vehicle may also be beneficial to someone in the future so stay tuned.

What’s the next big thing for The Good Way Foundation? Are you considering partnering with international organizations to achieve broader reach?

The Good Way Foundation would love to partner with other international organizations to receive grants and funding to do more work. At the moment, it is funded by me personally which makes it extremely limited because the livelihood of the people we are responsible for is dependent on my personal income which can be quite challenging.

We are passionate about what we do and we have the right team to deliver these exercises, meaning that with the right funding we can be on our way to ensuring that every girl in Nigeria is educated, many There should be improvement in living conditions, health care epidemic. were reduced and businesses were given the opportunity to thrive.

