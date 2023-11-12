Meet Brother Spirit, the Buddhist monk who doesn't believe in competition and is behind one of the great partnerships in Silicon Valley

Brother Spirit is a monk in the French monastic community of Plum Village.

Brother Spirit played a role in connecting Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff with Humane’s founders.

Brother Spirit said that competition is not the best way to pursue innovation.

Back Humane’s new “Ai Pin” — the AI-powered screenless wearable designed to tear you away from your smartphone — is from a group of alumni from Apple, Google, Tesla, high-profile investors, and a monk named Brother Spirit.

Brother Spirit, a Zen Buddhist monk practicing at Plum Village Monastery near Bordeaux, France, is reportedly associated Founders of Humane, Imran Chaudhry and Bethany Bongiorno With Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, According For the New York Times.

Chaudhary and Bongiorno, married couple Former Apple employee According to the Times, he allegedly met Brother Spirit through his acupuncturist between 2016 and 2018. At the time, he had two concepts for an AI-powered product – a women’s health device and a pin – and Brother Spirit suggested he share his ideas with “his friend” Marc Benioff.

According to the Times, Benioff, who is also an investor in Humane, told them that Pin would become “a huge company”.

Brother Spirit did not respond to Insider’s request for comment, so it’s unclear when he befriended Benioff. However, Plum Village, which has more than 200 resident monks and nuns and bills itself as the largest Buddhist monastery in Europe. Website Has a relationship with salesforce.

benioff first Hosted by the monks of Plum Village at one of his homes in San Francisco and got the idea from Create a Meditation Room in Salesforce Towers , that is even Monks from Plum Village invited to Dreamforce —Salesforce’s massive annual tech conference that in past years has included celebrities like Barack Obama, Tim Cook, and Fleetwood Mac —to give conference guests meditation tips.

Brother Spirit, also known as Brother Phap Linh, appears to be active on social media. He has nearly 3,000 followers on X, where he goes by the handle @brspirituality and describes himself as a “musician-monk” who values ​​”questions more than answers” and believes that “tea usually helps.”

and he appears to be a staunch climate activist , “In the wake of global warming, we all need to do what we can to prepare – and that includes our hearts,” she last posted on Instagram on November 10. He also posted his thoughts on The Deluge, a fictional novel about the climate crisis, calling it “a terrifying and brilliant prediction of the next few years” that “somehow shakes our faith in humanity’s capacity for resilience, resistance and rebellion.” Keeps alive.”

Brother Spirit worked as a musician and studied mathematics at the University of Cambridge, before entering monastic training at Plum Village. According In October 2022, he gave an interview to executive coach CK Lynn. He has composed many mantras of his monastery. His SoundCloud profile includes some of his compositions and arrangements, although his last post dates back three years.

And while the tech industry booms Intense rivalry between tech giants and fosters a culture of competitive, intense innovation, the Brother Spirit (who has his own ways of facilitating innovation) argues that competition may not be the best way to access our deep creative instincts and capacity for innovation.

“Our way of understanding the world has created this kind of, um, you know, consumerist, capitalist society that we’re embroiled in and that’s eating the planet,” he told Lynn. And it’s underpinned by a very individualistic culture in which companies “compete with each other because the idea is that this will lead to innovation that will make them better,” he explained.

Instead he suggested we merge technological innovation with ancient wisdom like Buddhism to explore how we might rethink our fixation on individualism and competition. “We have each other,” he told Lynn, “we’re not as different as we think.”

