Meet Anjula Acharya, the entrepreneur behind Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood success

After two decades in films, Priyanka Chopra is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India. Time magazine included Priyanka among the 100 most influential people in the world. A few years ago, it was hard to imagine that an Indian actor would make it this far in the American market. But how much do you know about Anjula Acharya, who has been guiding Priyanka to spectacular success ever since the Miss World-2000 actress moved to Hollywood a decade ago? Also read: ‘Prominent’ people of Bollywood told Priyanka Chopra’s manager, ‘You are wasting your time’

Priyanka Chopra with her manager Anjula Acharya.

Who is Anjula Acharya?

Her LinkedIn bio states that Anjula is an ‘entrepreneur, philanthropist, pop culture enthusiast, angel investor/advisor and was recently named to Billboard’s International Power Players list.’ Anjula advises several companies in the consumer internet space and is currently working with the following companies as an advisor and/or early stage investor – Bumble, Hooked, Bulletproof Coffee, Maven, Gobble, FounderMed, Q, Yumi , HealthAid Kombucha, Skinny Dipped, Zorro App. Anjula joined BuzzFeed’s board of directors in 2021.

According to a CNN report, Anjula, who is married to entrepreneur Ranj Bath, is an investor at Trinity Ventures and has personally invested in startups like Class Pass and The Muse. She is also a serial investor and entrepreneur under her company A-Series Investments, where she helps bridge the gap between technology and Hollywood. His other notable angel investments include Zoro App, Yumi, Vital Proteins, Bulletproof, Health-Aid Kombucha, and Pop & Bottle, among others.

In 2007, Anjula co-founded her first start-up, Desi Hits, a platform for East-meets-West pop culture. She played an important role in introducing artists like Britney Spears and Lady Gaga to India. However, Anjula is known for being Priyanka Chopra’s long-time manager.

How did Anjula Acharya meet Priyanka?

The establishment of Desi Hits was the seed that inspired Anjula to bring Priyanka to the US market. After seeing Priyanka in a music video, Anjula knew that Priyanka had to debut in the American music world. In a 2018 interview with Quartz, Anjula said, “She (Priyanka) was filming 7 Khoon Maaf and I’m not sure whether she took my first call seriously or not… I had to stalk her for months Because she didn’t take my calls. Now I love to tease him about this, but he’s really made it hard.

Anjula Acharya spotted Priyanka Chopra in a music video.

After Priyanka released a few songs like In My City and Exotic in the early 2010s, her music career was not taking off, so Anjula decided to turn to TV and utilize Priyanka’s years of acting experience. “You were seeing Sofia Vergara, Viola Davis and Kerry Washington playing lead roles. Television was becoming more inclusive, so I went to them and said your next job would be to cast a South Asian woman [on air]”Anjula told Vogue in a 2018 interview.

Priyanka Chopra’s business empire

Anjula Acharya, apart from managing Priyanka Chopra’s career across films, TV and OTT – Quantico (2015), Baywatch (2017), The Matrix Resurrections (2021) and Citadel (2023), has ensured that the actor remains on top . His investment portfolio. According to reports, most of Priyanka’s earnings come from brand endorsements like Max Factor, Crocs, Bumble (Priyanka also invested in a dating app in 2018) and Bulgari.

According to a 2023 report by lifestyleasia.com, Priyanka Chopra’s net worth is around US $75 million (approximately ₹620 crore). She reportedly charges $1,33,862.08 (approximately ₹12 crore) per film. In Hollywood, she charges $2,43,437 (approximately ₹2 crore) per episode while working on a show. According to the portal, his monthly salary is approximately US $1,82,569.95 (approximately ₹1.5 crore) and his annual income is $21,90,839.40 (approximately ₹18 crore). Priyanka reportedly charges $3,65,201.61 (approximately ₹3 crore) per Instagram post.

