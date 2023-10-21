Akash Shamanur was 10 years old when he was walking with his grandfather in the Mandi pethe (market area) in Bengaluru city of Karnataka. When his grandfather asked Shamanur what he wanted to become when he grew up, Shamanur replied that he wanted to become an architect and demolish old buildings and renovate them. Burst! Placing his hand on Shamnoor’s head, his grandfather said, “Don’t make a big start by demolishing buildings. First, do something for the street vendors and help me.”

In 2017, Shamanur began a journey as an architect with a goal that his grandfather had envisioned for him – to “light up the lives” of street vendors. Bengaluru-based Shamanur (34), who hails from Davanagere, is the founder of Bepolite (Hymn meaning ‘portable light’), an initiative where he travels across the country to improve their livelihoods through solar-powered lights. Working closely with street vendors. Solutions based on Internet of Things.

Shamanur holds a Master’s degree in Urban Management and Development from the Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies at the Erasmus University of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, where he worked on projects with a particular focus on developing countries in the Global South. He later worked with a clean-tech consultancy, where he organized solar-powered concerts in Europe. His extensive work on solar powered solutions inspired Shamanur to adopt a similar approach in the Indian context, especially with street vendors.

“The initiative has also contributed to urban safety as many women feel safe walking on some of the poorly lit roads on the outskirts of Bengaluru,” she said. (Express Photo)

“Although my grandfather’s vision of helping street vendors was in my subconscious mind, it was my solar projects in Europe that I thought should be replicated in India as well. I believe that many people migrate from rural to urban areas in search of livelihood and the easiest way to start the entrepreneurial journey is to become a street vendor. They are the building blocks of the urban economy,” said Shamanur.

Shamanur realized that street vendors face a lot of problems, including lack of lighting at night, access to mobile charging devices and lack of storage. That’s when Shamanur embarked on a mission to empower street vendors with centralized power solutions including solar-powered lamps, mobile charging and refrigeration. The solar lamp consists of a 3-watt LED bulb, a battery bank and a solar panel. The light can last up to 10 hours and charges in five to six hours.

Shamanur realized that street vendors face a lot of problems, including lack of lighting at night, access to mobile charging devices and lack of storage. (Express Photo)

The BePolite movement is a crowdfunded initiative. “We felt that gifting solar powered lights during Diwali would convey the message of a smoke-free Diwali. During our first campaign, we gave away free lights to more than 20 street vendors. Later we raised over Rs 3 lakh and distributed the lights to 200 street vendors by charging only 10 per cent of the cost. This is to ensure that there is accountability among the sellers and they do not take it lightly,” said Shamanur, who has sold the lights to over 450 street vendors across India.

most Read

1 AR Rahman ‘completely changed’ after adopting new faith, changes name from Dilip Kumar: Shivamani 2 Leo box office collection day 2 early report: Vijay’s film sees significant decline

See more

“Solar powered lights have helped street vendors extend their business hours. This inevitably translates into more income. Vendors who used to charge their phones by paying Rs 5-10 at nearby shops have now become self-reliant with their mobile charging devices. Interestingly, some vendors on the highway are renting out their equipment to truck drivers who want to charge their phones. This has become another source of revenue for sellers. The initiative has also contributed to urban safety as many women feel safe walking on some of the poorly lit roads on the outskirts of Bengaluru,” he said.

Shamanur also raised funds for the BIPolite initiative by collaborating with educational institutions and teaching MBA and engineering students. In this way, students raised funds and canvassed street vendors who needed lighting accessories.

“The reason my projects are directed at street vendors is because I owe my education to them. In college, I got a ‘free seat’ through CET on the basis of my merit, where the fees were just Rs 18,000 per year. During the graduation ceremony, one of the professors told me that the students who got admitted on ‘free seats’ owed their education to street vendors who paid taxes on everything they bought. He said that we students are a product of taxpayers’ money and we have to give back to the community in some way or the other. Bipolite is my contribution towards the upliftment of the deprived section of the society,” said Shamanur.

© The Indian Express Private Limited

First Published: 21-10-2023 at 15:32 IST

Source: indianexpress.com