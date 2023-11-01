Medweek 2023 celebrates occupational equality in Puerto Rico

Entrepreneurs and business leaders will gather at the Puerto Rico Convention Center during MEDWeek, which celebrates minority businesses.

MedWeek 2023, marking its 40th anniversary, will return to the Puerto Rico Convention Center on November 2 celebrating business equality as part of Minority Business Week.

“We would like to invite all entrepreneurs, business owners, key resources and all entities interested in Puerto Rico to this great platform that comes together every year with a mix of chats, panels, trainings and activities to stay informed about growth opportunities. Participating in the series provides an opportunity for their businesses,” said Teresa Berrios-Ortiz, MBDA Business Center Director.

“This is a great opportunity for our entrepreneurs to identify business opportunities in both the federal government and the private sector, with the presence of federal government procurement officials and buyers from multinational companies,” Berrios-Ortiz said.

Medweek 2023’s agenda includes “10,000 Small Businesses Program at Goldman Sachs/Babson College,” “Exporting to Latin America: Opportunities and Benefits,” “Roosevelt Road Development’s Opportunities for Local Entrepreneurs,” and “8A Social Disadvantages Narrative Need.” Conferences are included.”

The event will feature participation from Donald Cravins Jr., Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“MedWeek is part of our commitment to provide every possible opportunity to our entrepreneurs so that they can access resources that enable the successful growth of their businesses and enterprises because, after all, their success is the success of Puerto Rico,” said the president of Jorge Ramirez said. Made in Puerto Rico Association (Asociación Made in Puerto Rico), which manages the Puerto Rico MBDA Business Center and hosts MadeWeek each year.

