Medtronic Stock: Bulls vs. Bears

Medtronic (MDT -0.47% ) is a medical device giant that has raked in billions of dollars over time thanks to its diabetes, cardiovascular, neuroscience and medical-surgical platforms. However, the company’s growth stalled in recent years, so management set out to transform the business, focusing on efficiency and investing in high-growth areas.

However, the medical device leader’s share price has not yet begun to reflect the company’s positive moves. In fact, the stock hasn’t performed much this year, rising about 1.2%. Considering all this, should Medtronic be a buy today, or would it be better to avoid the stock and look for other opportunities? Motley Fool contributors Adria Cimino and Keith Speights present their bull and bear cases.

An optimistic outlook on Medtronic

Adria Cimino: Although Medtronic stock hasn’t taken off yet, there’s reason to believe it could in the future — and could lead to lasting gains. This is because the company is successfully managing its transformation and taking steps that will lead to long-term growth.

For example, Medtronic is investing in high-growth areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics — and seeing results. In the second quarter of its fiscal 2024, which ended Oct. 27, the company’s GI Genius platform, which is powered by AI, helped Medtronic’s endoscopy business grow 13%.

The company is also moving toward bringing its Hugo robotic system into American operating rooms. US regulators recently gave approval to start a pivotal trial for HUGO in hernia surgery. More than 1 million hernias are repaired each year in the US, so this could be an important market for Medtronic.

Management says that given the improving business, it expects consistent mid-single digit percentage revenue growth – and it has managed to do so over the last four quarters. The company reported growth at or better than that level across its businesses in the most recent quarter, and also reported strong growth across various geographies.

So, Medtronic is on the right track in terms of earnings. Plus, when you invest in this medical device giant, you will also benefit from its dividend policy. The company aims to return at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders each year, and has focused on dividends.

Today, Medtronic trades at a lower price-to-forward earnings ratio than it did a few years ago. Also, growth prospects also look strong. So, there’s reason to be bullish on Medtronic shares right now.

The bear case against Medtronic

Keith Speights: Honestly, I can’t make a scary, growling, dire bear case against Medtronic. Overall, this is a good company and stock. However, I could make a sleepy, drooling, flabby bear case against Medtronic.

Let’s start with development. Medtronic reported revenue growth of 5.3% year-over-year in its latest fiscal quarter. This is probably a little more exciting than watching paint dry.

What do you think about the company’s earnings more than doubling year-on-year? This may feel fantastic. However, it’s important to note that this seemingly impressive growth was in GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings. On a non-GAAP basis (which Wall Street tracks more closely), Medtronic’s earnings rejected 3% not so great.

One could reasonably argue that Medtronic is more of a stock for income investors than growth investors. As a result, a company’s dividend should be considered more important than its growth. I agree. And I think Medtronic’s dividend yield of about 3.5% at its current share price is attractive. The medical device giant’s 46-year-old dividend has similarly increased. On the other hand, there are other stocks that offer even higher dividend yields with even more impressive records of dividend growth. ,AbbVie immediately comes to mind.)

I will also admit that Medtronic’s forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15.5 is much better than many stocks these days. Still, you don’t have to look hard to find high-dividend stocks that are even more attractively valued.

The bottom line is that Medtronic is a good stock on the market where you can buy options that are much better than the norm. This may not be a scary, terrifying, fiercely bearish case against Medtronic, but it’s still a valid reason for investors to look elsewhere.

Should you favor a bullish or bearish outlook?

As bearish logic suggests, other companies beat Medtronic when it comes to dividends and earnings growth. So Medtronic doesn’t exactly seem like a buyable stock. Still, the medical device giant has the product and market position to deliver steady earnings growth over time — and that should lead to steady share price growth, too.

Whether you should buy Medtronic or not will depend on your investment strategy. Aggressive investors will likely find better opportunities elsewhere. But cautious investors with a diversified portfolio can easily buy shares of this medical device company given its business stability and its commitment to dividend growth.

