The most recent trading session ended with Medtronic (MDT) closing at $70.56, marking a +0.84% ​​change from the previous trading day’s close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which posted a daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow rose 0.38% and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Shares of the medical device company have lost 10.03% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector’s loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500’s loss of 2.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to Medtronic’s earnings performance in its upcoming releases. The company is scheduled to disclose its earnings on November 21, 2023. The company is projected to report EPS of $1.18, which would represent a decline of 9.23% from the same quarter last year. Additionally, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting revenue of $7.92 billion, which represents an increase of 4.36% from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are for earnings of $5.12 per share and revenue of $32.13 billion, which would represent changes of -3.21% and +2.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medtronic. These revisions help show the constantly changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company’s business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have created the Zacks Rank, which is a quantitative model that incorporates these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a remarkable track record of outperformance, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 +25 Give an average annual return of %. Since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stable within the past month. Right now, Medtronic has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Medtronic has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.12, meaning Medtronic is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MDT’s PEG ratio is currently 2.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes into account the company’s expected earnings growth rate. As of yesterday’s close the average PEG ratio for the Medical-Products industry was 2.25.

The medical-products industry is part of the medical sector. This industry, currently holding a Zacks Industry Rank 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our individual industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Medtronic PLC (MDT): Free Stock Analysis Report

