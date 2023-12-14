Medtronic has made history with FDA approval of its new PulseSelect™ pulsed field ablation system for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

Safe, efficient and effective treatment for both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA). . System for the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation (AF). It is the first PFA technology to receive FDA approval and follows the recent European CE (Conformity European) mark of the PulseSelect PFA system in November.

“Launching the first FDA-approved PFA technology is not just a milestone; the PulseSelect PFA system is setting a new standard in safety for AF ablation with excellent efficacy and efficiency. It is disruptive for patients is a major step toward fulfilling our vision of providing electrophysiology solutions,” said Rebecca Seidel, SVP and President of the Cardiac Ablation Solutions business, which is part of the Cardiovascular portfolio. “The PulseSelect PFA System, CE Marked The Afera™ mapping and ablation system, combined with our robust cryo platform, enables us to offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to physicians and their patients, all developed with years of research and supported by scientific evidence. Are. ,

The PulseSelect PFA system was engineered with individual safety features and provides fast, effective pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) through consistent and predictable energy delivery and catheter maneuverability. The system is designed to enable seamless transition to PFA in the physician’s preferred workflow2. The safety, efficacy, and efficiency of the PulseSelect PFA system is supported by the Pulsed AF study, which showed a safety event rate of 0.7% and a clinical success rate of 80% in both paroxysmal and persistent AF patients.

“The PulseSelect PFA system leads the EP community into a new era of safe, effective and efficient AF ablation that overcomes many of the challenges in our current practice,” said Dr. Amin Al-Ahmad, clinical cardiac electrophysiologist at St. David’s Medical Center. Gets.” Austin, TX and one of 67 global operators in the PULSED AF trial. “In my clinical experience with the catheter, it was designed for AF ablation procedures. The learning curve in using the catheter and system is low, and the catheter provides the operator with fast and controlled pulsed field energy for AF ablation. Enables to do.”

The PulseSelect PFA system also includes the following:

Designed as a plug-and-play system, PulseSelect can be used with any mapping system or only with fluoroscopy2.

Built-in safety features such as the phrenic nerve test pulse, a non-therapeutic low voltage pulse that provides initial assessment of catheter proximity to the phrenic nerve before delivering therapeutic application.

Fixed spacing for the nine-electrode catheter, which generates a predictable and consistent electric field for embedded ablation2. In addition to ablation, the nine electrodes can also be used for pacing and sensing.

The small, 9Fr bidirectional catheter increases mobility and access to various anatomical structures and is compatible with 10Fr sheaths, including the custom bidirectional FlexCath Contour™ sheath.

“We are thrilled to see the approval of the PulseSelect PFA System in the U.S., as well as the continued innovation of our legacy cryoablation portfolio,” said Khaldoun Tarakaji, MD, MPH, chief medical officer of the Cardiac Ablation Solutions business at Medtronic. “Every patient deserves the best care. All of us at Medtronic are privileged to serve patients by empowering electrophysiologists globally with the safest and most effective ablation technologies that integrate seamlessly with their workflow and Enabling them to tailor therapies based on their patients. needed.”

The PulseSelect PFA system is also the first FDA Breakthrough-designated PFA technology to be approved. The purpose of this designation is to help patients gain more timely access to medical devices that have the potential to make a significant impact in the diagnosis or treatment of life-threatening conditions.

Commercialization of the PulseSelect PFA system will begin in early 2024.

About Atrial Fibrillation and Pulsed Zone Dissociation

AF is one of the most common and under-treated heart rhythm disorders, affecting more than 60 million people worldwide3. AF is a progressive disease, meaning it can get worse over time and increase the risk of serious complications, including heart failure, stroke, and increased risk of death. 4-7 Current ablation technologies rely on thermal effects to target cardiac tissue and reduce the risk of damage. Additional collateral structures in the heart. PFA is a successful ablation technique that uses pulsed electrical fields to efficiently isolate pulmonary veins for the treatment of AF. Since the mechanism of cell death is non-thermal, the risk of collateral structure damage is potentially low.

