Medtronic faces potential downside despite financial strength (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC’s (NYSE:MDT) financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 shows a positive start to the new year, seeing significant revenue growth. This upward trend is due to various factors, including innovation, strategic implementation and improved fundamentals. Significant growth was seen in key areas such as the Cardiovascular and Neuroscience portfolio, with notable progress in the Medical Surgical and Diabetes areas. This article examines Meditron’s financial results and performs a technical analysis of its stock price to forecast potential future trends and identify investment opportunities for long-term investors. Notably, the stock price has crossed important boundaries, indicating the potential for further downside, which could present an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Medtronic’s impressive financial performance breakdown

As shown in the chart below, the company showed strong growth with worldwide revenue reaching $7.702 billion in the first quarter of 2024. This is a significant increase of 4.5%, and naturally 6.0%, as reported. Such growth is attributed to strategic implementation, innovation and improved fundamental metrics. Notably, the reported increase does not include revenues from business separations or divestitures from patient care such as Renal Care Solutions.

Additionally, GAAP net income for Q1 2024 was $791 million, with diluted EPS of $0.59, representing decreases of 15% and 16%, respectively. In contrast, non-GAAP figures reported net income of $1.596 billion and EPS of $1.20, an increase of 6%. Company CEO Geoff Martha expressed satisfaction with the start of the fiscal year and highlighted 6% organic revenue growth across all four segments.

Data by YCharts

The cardiovascular portfolio recorded revenues of $2.850 billion, up 5.5% as reported and 6.2% organically. The Cardiac Rhythm and Heart Failure (CRHF) division experienced mid-single-digit growth in several segments, including the Micra™ Transcatheter Pacing System. Structural Heart and Aortic (SHA) showed increases with the adoption of Evolute™ FX, among other factors. Additionally, Neuroscience Portfolio segment revenue stood at $2.219 billion, representing growth of 4.9% as reported and 5.6% organically. Important milestones in spine and biologics development were achieved with the help of the Aible™ ecosystem and Mazor™ robotics. Additionally, the Medical Surgical portfolio includes the Surgical and Endoscopy (SE) and Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Intervention (PMRI) divisions, which recorded revenues of $2.039 billion, up 5.5% as reported and 6.1% organically. The SE division experienced growth in advanced surgical technologies and endoscopy, while the PMRI division saw growth in patient monitoring.

The diabetes sector, on the other hand, recorded revenue growth of $578 million, up 6.8% as reported and 6.3% higher naturally. Non-US markets saw strong growth due to increased adoption of the MiniMed™ 780G system. The launch of the MiniMed™ 780G system also saw a positive response in the US market. Additionally, Medtronic’s Evolute TAVR System, based on four-year results of the Evolute Low-Risk Trial, demonstrated superior outcomes and sustained valve performance compared to surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR), reducing the risk of death or disabling stroke. The rate decreased significantly. Medtronic’s position in the healthcare technology sector is having a positive impact.

Medtronic’s financial results for Q1 FY24 reflect a company moving forward with solid revenue growth indicators across its portfolio. This is a testament to the company’s commitment towards innovation and strategic market execution. The company is expected to announce Q2 2024 results on November 21, 2023, which will impact the market. Medtronic has revised its financial expectations for fiscal 2014, showing a more optimistic outlook. The company has raised its organic revenue growth guidance for FY24 to 4.5% from the previously estimated range of 4.0%. This organic projection excludes the impact of foreign exchange and revenues from specific businesses classified under ‘Other’. Taking into account foreign currency exchange rates since early August, reported revenue growth for FY24 is estimated to be around 2.75%.

Additionally, Medtronic raised its non-GAAP EPS forecast for FY24 from the initial range of $5.00 to $5.10 to a new bracket of $5.08 to $5.16, reflecting a 7 percent increase at the midpoint. This adjustment is in line with the company’s operating EPS outperformance seen in Q1.

Resolving recession pressure on Medtronic

Medtronic’s financial health is strong, and the technical forecast also indicates a solid bullish trend for the long term, as depicted in the monthly chart below. Nevertheless, based on the emerging price patterns, a short-term price decline can be expected.

Notably, the share price rallied after reaching a low of $17.09 in 2009, indicating significant growth due to a combination of factors. First and foremost, the period after 2009 saw a global recovery from the 2008 financial crisis, which positively impacted many industries, including healthcare. This economic boom meant that more investment was coming into promising areas such as medical technology.

Additionally, Medtronic made significant strides in innovation during this time, continually launching new products and solutions that met a wide range of medical needs. The company’s commitment to research and development has ensured that it remains at the forefront of the industry. Strategic acquisitions such as Covidien in 2014 also played an important role. The merger expanded Medtronic’s product portfolio and further strengthened its presence in the global medical device market. The company’s focus on expansion into emerging markets, along with efforts to streamline operations and improve efficiency, have also contributed to its financial growth and, as a result, an increase in its stock price. Additionally, growing global awareness and demand for advanced health care solutions means that the customer base of Medtronic’s diverse product line has broadened. These combined elements have established Medtronic as a strong and adaptive player in the medical device industry, leading to a rise in its stock since 2009.

Medtronic Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

The strong post-2009 surge has seen extreme volatility, evidenced by increased widening. This momentum reached a 2021 high of $127.14 contained within this wedge, and then began to descend into support within the wedge. Notably, the tremendous support at $74 within the wedge was broken in October, with the October 2023 monthly candle set to close below this mark. This violation paves the way for a potential downside towards Wedge’s target of around $55. Therefore, price consolidation is expected towards this level before moving higher.

Additionally, Medtronic’s stock price began to decline when the RSI reached mid-50 and started moving downwards. This suggests continued bearish pressure, pushing the price towards the $55 target.

Furthermore, Medtronic’s weekly chart outlines this bearish trend. Here, the long-standing red trendline has clearly been broken, sending the price downwards. Last week’s inner bar, which has since been broken, implies that energy has been accumulated at this level with a bias to the downside. The breaking of this inner band increases the speed of decline. Even though the RSI is approaching oversold conditions, the combination of trendline violation and inside bars indicates further downside. The blue channel represents this bearish move, and a breach of the red trendline could mean further downside to the channel’s $45-$55 target, which is confirmed by the monthly chart mentioned earlier.

MDT Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

The daily chart emphasizes this strong bearish trend, with the RSI indicating oversold conditions. The market may see a minor bounce, but if the closing price remains below $74, a trajectory towards the $45-$55 range is more plausible. For now, investors can remain patient and consider entering the market with the aim of a long-term uptrend when prices hover between $45-$55.

MDT Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

market risk

Discrepancies in future performance, particularly if there are significant deviations from expected earnings or revenues in subsequent quarters, could undermine investor confidence. The company’s revenue stream is primarily linked to the performance of specific portfolios such as cardiovascular and neuroscience segments. Any external challenges, regulatory hurdles, or intense competition that negatively impact these areas could affect the company’s overall position. Furthermore, while products such as the MiniMed™ 780G System look promising, the pace of their global adoption, particularly in non-US markets, remains a destabilizing factor. Geopolitical shifts, policy changes or economic fluctuations in these markets could significantly impact Medtronic’s revenues.

The stock’s technical indicators suggest possible bearish movements in the near term, which may discourage short-term traders. This anticipated price volatility, combined with a potential market sentiment shift toward a more bearish outlook, could lead to a sharp selloff. Technical analysis emphasizes the need for caution, pointing to potential price consolidation and the importance of key support and resistance levels. Additionally, the bearish bias in the daily, weekly and monthly charts indicates that the long-term outlook remains positive, but there is a real risk of price downside in the near term.

In addition to these factors, Medtronic faces additional challenges that may hinder its growth. Regulatory and compliance risks, particularly delays or denials in obtaining important product approvals, could disrupt the Company’s projected growth path. Strategic implementation failures or delays in putting key strategies into action can create significant challenges. Furthermore, the medical technology landscape is rapidly evolving. Emerging competitors offering innovative solutions may challenge Medtronic’s dominant market position. Therefore, in an environment full of both opportunities and challenges, stakeholders should maintain vigilance by keeping a close eye on both fundamental and technical indicators.

ground level

Medtronic’s Q1 FY24 results paint an optimistic picture of its financial performance, underpinned by strong revenue growth across its diversified portfolio. This growth is attributed to a continued commitment to innovation, strategic market execution and improved fundamental metrics. The cardiovascular and neuroscience portfolios have come to the fore, with encouraging advances in the medical, surgical and diabetes areas. This growth demonstrates Medtronic’s flexibility and adaptability to the dynamic medical landscape.

However, technical analysis presents a more cautionary tale. Despite the long-term bullish trajectory since 2009, recent indicators point to a bearish trend in the short to medium term. The breakout from the ascending widening wedge and RSI measurement highlights potential downside pressure, indicating potential price consolidation between the $45-$55 range. Investors are therefore advised to remain patient and potentially look for entry points within this bracket. Alternatively, if the price closes above $74 monthly, it suggests that the bottom has been established and the price is likely to rise further.

Source: seekingalpha.com