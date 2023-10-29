October 29, 2023
Medtronic faces potential downside despite financial strength (NYSE:MDT)


Medtronic PLC’s (NYSE:MDT) financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 shows a positive start to the new year, seeing significant revenue growth. This upward trend is due to various factors, including innovation, strategic implementation and improved fundamentals. Significant growth was seen in key areas such as the Cardiovascular and Neuroscience portfolio, with notable progress in the Medical Surgical and Diabetes areas. This article examines Meditron’s financial results and performs a technical analysis of its stock price to forecast potential future trends and identify investment opportunities for long-term investors. Notably, the stock price has crossed important boundaries, indicating the potential for further downside, which could present an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

