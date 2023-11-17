Medtronic announces FDA approval of minimally invasive device to treat high blood pressure

The Simplicity™ Blood Pressure Procedure Offers Patients a New Helpful Approach to Lowering Blood Pressure

The approval is the culmination of ten years of clinical research and development of Medtronic renal denervation technology

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Simplicity Spiral™ Renal Denervation (RDN) Has given. ) system, also known as the Simplicity™ blood pressure procedure, for the treatment of high blood pressure. With this approval, Medtronic will begin commercialization immediately.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the leading modifiable cause of heart attacks, strokes, and death, and its prevalence is particularly worse in disadvantaged American populations. Despite available medications and lifestyle interventions, control rates remain low. These challenges point to the possibility that patients may benefit from an adjunctive treatment option to better manage their blood pressure.

“Medtronic has always believed in the potential of this therapy. We have partnered closely with leading experts in our clinical community who can help us on our journey to bring this technology to those who need it most ,” said Jason Weidman, senior vice president and. President of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business within the Cardiovascular portfolio at Medtronic. “It was the promise of this therapy that enabled Medtronic to continue even when others had exited the kidney damage space. High blood pressure is a global health problem, and patients are becoming more likely to manage their blood pressure. Alternatives are needed. Approval of the Simplicity blood pressure procedure represents an important milestone for physicians and patients in the treatment of hypertension.”

The Medtronic Simplicity blood pressure procedure is an innovative, minimally invasive procedure that delivers radiofrequency energy to veins near the kidneys that may be overactive and contribute to high blood pressure. After anesthesia, the doctor inserts a thin tube (known as a catheter) into the artery leading to the kidney. Once the tube is in place, the doctor delivers energy into the system to calm down the excessive activity of the nerves connected to the kidney. The tube is removed, leaving no implant.

“The Simplicity blood pressure procedure is safe and effective, providing significant reductions in patients’ blood pressure,” said David Candazari, MD, chief of the Piedmont Heart Institute and Cardiovascular Service and co-principal investigator of the SPYRAL clinical program. “This historic approval is the culmination of rigorous scientific studies and clinical trials, including long-term, sham-controlled studies in the presence and absence of the drug, and the largest real-world study.”

Patient preference and shared decision making have been identified as important components of developing a hypertension care plan, including the Simplicity blood pressure process. According to the results of a Medtronic-led patient preference study, when presented with a conventional treatment with blood pressure reduction and potential risks consistent with the Simplicity blood pressure procedure, approximately one-third of patients were likely to choose the conventional treatment.

“This approval paves the way for a paradigm shift in the treatment of hypertension, offering a solution that complements medication and lifestyle changes,” said Dr. Richards of the Hypertension Section, Division of Internal Medicine/Kidney, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine & Co. said Raymond Townsend, MD. -Principal Investigator of the SPYRAL Clinical Program. “The Simplicity blood pressure procedure is a promising treatment option for physicians and patients alike and provides an opportunity to meet a significant unmet need in hypertension care, particularly for patients who need to lower their blood pressure. “Looking for additional ways.”

The Medtronic Spiral HTN Global Clinical Program is the most comprehensive clinical program studying RDN and is supported by the experience of more than 25,000 patients treated globally, studied in the presence and absence of medication, and at high baseline cardiovascular risk. Even in patients with Although currently limited to investigational use in Japan, China, and Canada, the Simplicity Spiral Renal Denervation System has been approved for commercial use in more than 70 countries around the world.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

