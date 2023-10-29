This just in: Older people who live on a lean diet and do some exercise six days a week not only lose weight, but transform fat into muscle, according to a study.

Published recently in the journal JAMA Network Open, the study found those who followed a low-calorie Mediterranean diet and minimally exercised six days weekly gained muscle and lost significant body fat, reported CNN.

“This study demonstrates that a calorie-controlled Mediterranean diet, plus exercise, does not simply produce weight loss, it results in a redistribution of body composition from fat to muscle,” said Dr. David Katz, a specialist in preventive and lifestyle medicine, who was not involved in the study.

Participants in the study not only lost body fat but dangerous visceral belly fat. Located behind the stomach muscles, visceral belly fat surrounds organs deep within the abdomen, potentially leading to diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

The Cleveland clinic says if visceral fat accounts for about 10% of your body’s total fat mass, that’s normal and healthy. But too much can create inflammation, contributing to chronic disease.

“This study confirms that we can profoundly change our metabolic status,” said nutrition researcher Dr. Walter Willett, a professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

“We now need to provide a supportive environment and resources to help people make this shift because this will benefit both individuals and society as a whole,” said Willett, who was not involved in the study.