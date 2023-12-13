MediFast Enters Clinically Supported Weight Loss Market

listen to this article

MediFast, the Owings Mills-based health and wellness company best known for its habit-based and coach-guided lifestyle solution Optavia, on Wednesday launched its first foray into the medically supported weight loss market in collaboration with virtual primary provider LifeMD Inc. . Care.

This collaboration brings together Optavia’s personalized habit-based, coach-guided approach with the medical expertise of board-certified affiliated LifeMD physicians and access to weight loss medications including GLP-1. According to industry estimates, the medically supported weight loss market is expected to reach $100 billion by 2030.

MediFast has committed to invest $20 million in LifeMD, including an estimated $10 million contribution to support the collaboration, funding growth in LifeMD’s platform, operations and supporting infrastructure, as well as $10 million of LifeMD’s This includes the purchase of common stock.

In connection with Medifast’s investment, LifeMD has agreed to customary demand and piggyback registration rights, which may expire five years from December 11, and granted Medifast board observer rights, giving it voting rights at LifeMD’s board meetings. Participation is allowed without.

The collaboration between MediFast and LifeMD aims to create a comprehensive health solution to tackle the growing obesity crisis by integrating physician care with one-on-one OPTAVIA coach support, community support, clinically proven Including addressing the growing demand for weight loss. Plans and owns scientifically developed products and health transforming systems.

Medifast has updated its capital allocation priorities after a thorough review. The Board of Directors of the Company has decided to discontinue the quarterly cash dividend of the Company with immediate effect. The Board of Directors believes that discontinuing the dividend at this time is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, as it allows the Company to redirect capital to invest in technology and growth initiatives.

Its purpose is to improve customer acquisition and customer experience, which the company hopes will generate higher long-term stockholder returns, while also allowing for stock repurchases as deemed appropriate by management and the board. The investment includes a new marketing campaign designed to increase brand awareness and drive customer adoption.

Source: thedailyrecord.com