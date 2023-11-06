STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Board of Directors of Medicover AB (Public) today resolved to issue 1,600,000 new Class C shares and immediately thereafter repurchase 1,600,000 such issued Class C shares for the purpose of long-term Is. Term performance-based share program for key individuals approved by the Annual General Meetings held on 29 April 2021, 27 April 2022 and 27 April 2023 (“Plan 2021”, “Plan 2022” and “Plan 2023”).

Today’s resolution was passed by the Board of Directors based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on April 27, 2023.

Nordea Bank ABP will subscribe for all issued Class C shares at a subscription price of EUR 0.2 per share. All 1,600,000 such issued Class C shares will be repurchased by Medicover AB (Public) at a purchase price of EUR 0.2 per share. Following the issue of shares, the share capital will increase by 320,000 euros. Class C shares are not entitled to dividends and each share is entitled to 1/10 voting rights.

The purpose of the share issuance and repurchase is to enable future delivery of performance shares in accordance with the incentive programs Plan 2021, Plan 2022 and Plan 2023 as well as covering any social charges associated with the programs. Class C Shares will be converted into Class B Shares prior to delivery to participants in the Programs.

Medicover AB (Public) currently holds 2,282,822 Class C shares and after the repurchase of the newly issued 1,600,000 Class C shares, the company will hold all 3,882,822 Class C shares.

Medicover is required to publish the information contained in this press release in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. Information was provided for publication on 6 November 2023 at 08.30 CET by the above contact person.

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, special care facilities, laboratories and blood-draw points and the largest markets are Poland, Germany, Romania and India. , In 2022, Medicover had revenues of €1,510 million and over 44,000 employees. For more information, visit www.medicover.com

