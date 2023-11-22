NEWARK, Del., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global medicated shampoo market is likely to exceed US$10,055 million to reach in 2023 US$13,654 million By 2034. Demand for medicated shampoo is estimated to grow on average 3.10% CAGR During the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of hair and scalp problems such as dandruff and scalp dermatitis has increased the demand for specialized solutions. Consumers are increasingly turning to medicated shampoos to effectively address these concerns.

Preference towards natural and herbal formulations is increasing due to increasing awareness about the adverse effects of harsh chemical ingredients in conventional shampoos. This shift toward holistic and safe alternatives is driving the industry forward. Additionally, collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies and hair care experts contribute to advanced formulations that enhance the efficacy of medicated shampoos.

The medicated shampoo industry faces some challenges. There is a major barrier among some consumers regarding the effectiveness of medicated shampoos compared to traditional alternatives. Limited awareness and misconceptions about the potential side effects of active ingredients hinder widespread adoption. Additionally, the premium price of medicated shampoos poses a barrier, especially in price-sensitive markets.

There are promising opportunities for expansion in the industry. The increasing focus on preventive health care and wellness has opened the way for the marketing of medicated shampoos as a proactive solution to maintaining healthy hair and scalp. Taking advantage of technological advancements, such as personalized formulations tailored to individual needs, presents an exciting opportunity for market growth. Additionally, the rise in online retail channels provides broader reach, allowing companies to reach a global consumer base.

In line with changing consumer preferences, the medicated shampoo industry is witnessing several noteworthy trends. An important trend is to integrate traditional herbal extracts, such as Ayurvedic ingredients, into modern formulations.

Brands are taking advantage of the demand for natural and organic products, in line with the broader trend of clean beauty. Another emerging trend is the convergence of dermatology and cosmetology, where medicated shampoos seamlessly blend pharmaceutical aspects with cosmetic appeal.

“Sustainable and eco-friendly formulations, along with cruelty-free practices, are gaining popularity, reflecting the industry’s response to growing environmental awareness.”Opinion of Sneha Varghese, Senior Advisor, Consumer Goods & Products, Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Facts from the Medicated Shampoo Market

medicated shampoo industry Medium share is projected to increase in the United States 2.50% Till 2034.

Medium share is projected to increase in the United States Till 2034. The medicated shampoo industry in Germany is projected to record an average of CAGR of 2.30% Till 2034.

Till 2034. Japan’s medicated shampoo industry is expected to enter a slowdown CAGR of 2.90% Till 2034.

Till 2034. Australia’s medicated shampoo market set to expand steadily CAGR of 4.40% Till 2034.

Till 2034. China’s medicated shampoo industry projected to grow CAGR of 2.70% Till 2034.

Till 2034. India’s medicated shampoo sector has moderate potential CAGR of 4.40% Till 2034.

Till 2034. United Kingdom medicated shampoo industry projected to grow CAGR of 2.90% Till 2034.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Medicated Shampoo Market

Procter & Gamble

johnson and johnson

summer laboratories

Hain Celestial Group

shiseido company

kao corporation

Dabur

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Sanofi Aventis

Coty Inc.

unilever

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kramer Laboratories Inc.

Nizoral

These companies offer a variety of medicated shampoos that are designed to meet the varying needs of consumers related to a variety of scalp and hair problems. This reflects a strong commitment to research and development, with significant investments made to introduce innovative medicated shampoo products.

recent developments

Johnson & Johnson Consumer has introduced a new medicated shampoo for sensitive scalp. The shampoo is formulated with a gentle cleanser and soothing ingredients designed to relieve dandruff and psoriasis symptoms.

Hain Celestial Group has launched a new range of natural and organic medicated shampoos. The shampoos are made from plant-based ingredients and are free of harsh chemicals.

major section

by type:

baldness issues

scalp issues

hair loss problem

dandruff problem

By distribution channel:

pharmacy

online stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

east asia

oceania

Middle East and Africa

by the author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. He has worked on more than 200 research works about consumer retail goods.

His work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations technology projects, and driving successful implementation. He has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail and manufacturer research perspectives. She has also been featured in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

