Last year, Medicare decided it would routinely pay for sophisticated imaging tests called amyloid-PET (positron emission tomography) scans for Alzheimer’s disease. The move will make it easier for people with early-stage memory loss to get tested and potentially become eligible for a class of new drugs aimed at slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s.

However, many neuroscientists and imaging experts question whether amyloid PET can accurately identify early-stage Alzheimer’s or measure the benefits of these new drugs. Until now, Medicare paid for only one amyloid-PET scan in a patient’s lifetime, reflecting uncertainty about its value.

Newer drugs like Lecambi treat only early-stage Alzheimer’s, not dozens of other forms of dementia. Misdiagnosis means people may receive expensive treatment even if they don’t have Alzheimer’s, thus getting no benefit and being at risk of dangerous side effects.

Cost and questions

It also means Medicare and consumers may spend billions of dollars on unreliable tests and ineffective and risky drugs. Each PET scan costs Medicare between $700 and $1,200, and those treated with the new drugs will need continued tests. Each test costs a Medicare beneficiary about $300. An uninsured patient can expect to pay up to $3,000.

The annual cost of Lekembi alone is approximately $26,500. While Medicare pays most of the cost, beneficiaries must pay 20 percent, or about $5,000.

Paul F. of Odense University Hospital, Denmark. Some experts, like Hoilund-Carlson, say that a different type of PET scan, called FDG-PET, may be a more accurate way to identify early-stage Alzheimer’s. Others recommend an older test, called a lumbar puncture or spinal tap, which may be better predictive of Alzheimer’s. But lumbar puncture is invasive and can cause headaches. And even they are imperfect diagnostic tools.

Researchers are exploring several options. Some people are studying whether they can use spinal taps to identify other Alzheimer’s biomarkers. Others are trying to develop new blood tests that more directly identify symptoms of Alzheimer’s, such as broken connections between brain cells. Or ways to image both the AB and other brain material to better identify Alzheimer’s. Another group is considering the value of a multi-day online cognitive test. But most options remain experimental.

Since new drugs are targeted only at people with early-stage Alzheimer’s or cognitive impairment who are suspected of developing Alzheimer’s, it is essential that the patient’s disease is accurately diagnosed. Many researchers believe that Alzheimer’s is somehow linked to high levels of a protein called amyloid beta, or Aβ. He says that if you find high levels of Aβ in patients’ brains, you can be sure they have Alzheimer’s disease, even if they show no symptoms.

a raw proxy

But scans can’t see Alzheimer’s the same way an X-ray can see a broken bone. Instead, they measure Aβ and sometimes a related protein called tau. But people who have high levels of AB in their brain will never develop Alzheimer’s symptoms. And many people with the disease do not have abnormal AB levels. Thus, testing for these proteins may be only a crude proxy for Alzheimer’s.

This type of indirect diagnostic test is much more challenging, especially in a complex and poorly understood organ like the brain. As one imaging specialist told me, AB testing is “necessary but not sufficient” to diagnose Alzheimer’s.

Using AB as a proxy for Alzheimer’s creates a second problem. While newer drugs like Lecambi clear AB from the brain, they only modestly slow the progression of the disease. This raises more questions about both the drugs and amyloid-PET, which, after all, measures amyloid but not brain function.

Critics say a third problem is that amyloid-PET primarily identifies changes in parts of the brain that are not affected by early-stage Alzheimer’s, raising additional questions about its benefits.

Profit, but for whom?

FDG-PET scans can more accurately identify changes in the brain that affect a patient’s ability to function. These scans are used in some developed countries to help identify Alzheimer’s. But while Medicare now pays for many amyloid PET scans for Alzheimer’s and while FDG-PET is commonly used to detect other diseases, including some cancers, in the US the test is not commonly used to diagnose Alzheimer’s. is not used.

Another problem: Sheena Shipley and her colleagues at the University of Colorado found that physicians often misinterpret PET scan results and diagnose Alzheimer’s that doesn’t exist.

Medicare’s decision to open the door to amyloid-PET scans will almost certainly result in more patients being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and receiving these drugs. This would be good for clinics with PET scanners, drug manufacturers, and, perhaps, some patients. But it would also cost taxpayers billions of dollars with uncertain benefits for many other patients.