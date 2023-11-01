Medicare lifts its national coverage ban on Alzheimer’s disease PET diagnostics

Alzheimer’s disease brain scan. (Photo by BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Centers for Medicare & Medicaid decision memorandum released last month lifts restrictions on coverage of an Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic that measures beta amyloid plaques in the brain. Excessive levels of plaque are considered an indicator of the presence of Alzheimer’s disease. Facilitating reimbursement of clinical trials is important in view of the recent approval of drugs aimed at reducing amyloid plaques. But questions remain regarding equitable access, as coverage decisions will now be made at the local level by Medicare administrative contractors.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60–80% of all cases in the US. It is clinically diagnosed based on the presence of cognitive impairment that seriously interferes with activities of daily living.

Pathological diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is possible after verification of the presence of beta amyloid plaques in brain tissue. Beta amyloid is a naturally occurring protein. Abnormal levels of it clump together and form plaques that accumulate between neurons and disrupt cell function, which can result in cognitive decline.

Diagnostic tools exist to evaluate beta amyloid density thanks to several products launched a decade ago. In 2012, florbetapir 18F – marketed as Amivid – became the first diagnostic agent to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for positron emission tomography of the brain to assess plaque formation. This was followed by two similar PET agents, flutemetamol 18F and florbetaben 18F was approved.

Knowledge gained from amyloid PET scans potentially informs clinical decision making by preventing misdiagnosis and reducing patients’ risk of adverse treatment effects.

But shortly after their approval, Medicare issued a national coverage determination in 2013 that severely restricted coverage of these scans for patients enrolled in so-called Coverage with Evidence Development programs. Specifically, patients had to be part of an authorized clinical trial – preferably a randomized controlled study – to investigate “obvious gaps” in the use of such scans, particularly in relation to whether they could potentially How to improve health outcomes. Additionally, patients could only reimburse for one beta-amyloid PET scan.

The decision by CMS in October to end coverage with the Evidence Development Program constitutes an improvement in access to beta amyloid imaging tools for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

It makes sense that CMS changed its policy given the recent approval of drugs designed to remove beta amyloid plaques: Aduhelm (aducanumab) and Lecambi (lecanumab). Shortly after the FDA granted routine approval of Lecambi in July, CMS announced it would cover the cost for most patients who are eligible for the therapeutic. This includes patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia. with Confirmed amyloid plaques.

Beta amyloid plaques must be present in the brain of patients to benefit from these biological treatments. It therefore appears necessary that Medicare beneficiaries assigned to, say, LeCamby, be provided reimbursement for multiple amyloid PET scans to assess potential reduction in plaque levels over time.

The need for universal access is heightened by CMS’s requirement that Medicare beneficiaries who take Lecambi enroll in a patient registry to collect more data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug. This evidence accumulation will in turn include widespread use of PET scans not only for diagnosis but also for follow-up care.

However, CMS now leaves coverage decisions to local reimbursement authorities, called Medicare Administrative Contractors. In Medicare, most coverage decisions regarding prescription drugs, diagnostics, and medical devices are considered to be made at the local or regional level. But this can create inequities in the system as there can be significant variations in coverage across different insurance carriers. Because certain ethnic groups, such as African Americans and Hispanics, have a higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, it is especially important to reduce the discrepancy in coverage of amyloid PET imaging.