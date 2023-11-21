NEWARK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the US$4.7 billion medical robotics surgery market will reach US$23.3 billion by 2032. Compared to human skills, surgical robots allow extremely precise manipulation of surgical instruments inside. Limited operation space offers great advantages in minimally invasive surgery. A method that falls in the least invasive category, robotic surgery is an advancement in medical practice that spans many specialties. Many medical disciplines use surgical robotic technology to help surgeons conduct complex procedures with smaller incisions, which reduces patient trauma, speeds recovery and improves patient outcomes.

North America will have the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to gain essential medical robotics surgery market share. The market is growing due to the presence of several important players including Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, and Smith & Nephew PLC as well as advancements in surgical robotics manufacturing technologies in the region. Furthermore, a strong healthcare infrastructure, affluent consumers and increasing usage rate of sophisticated surgical robotics products are expected to boost the market expansion. Additionally, introduction of new products and partnerships and acquisitions made by leading companies in this sector contribute to the expansion of the market.

The surgical instruments and accessories segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue at US$1.83 billion.

The surgical instruments and accessories segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue at US$1.83 billion. The significant market share of this segment is mostly due to the introduction of state-of-the-art instruments and accessories, increase in surgical operations, and increasing use of robotic surgical systems.

The general surgery segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue at US$1.31 billion.

The general surgery segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue at US$1.31 billion. The market for colorectal cancer surgery is growing significantly due to the increasing use of surgical robots. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 43,340 new cases of rectal cancer and 104,610 new cases of colon cancer in the United States in 2020. Therefore, it is anticipated that the use of surgical robots will also increase along with the increasing incidence of colon cancer.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: increasing prevalence of osteodegenerative diseases

Major factors driving market expansion include increasing incidence of osteoporosis and arthritis, leading to increase in hip and knee replacement procedures. These factors also increase the prevalence of degenerative bone diseases. For example, more than 450,000 hip replacement procedures are performed annually in the United States, according to a report by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Additionally, data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) shows that from 2005-2006 to 2017-2018, the overall rate of knee replacement for osteoarthritis increased by approximately 38%.

Restraint: High Cost

For many healthcare facilities, the high upfront cost of purchasing and integrating robotic systems, including infrastructure and training, presents a financial barrier that may hinder market expansion. Complex regulatory frameworks, patient safety concerns, and the need for thorough clinical validation of robotic treatments slow the adoption process. Furthermore, because surgical robotics is so complex, doctors must have specialized training, resulting in a shortage of qualified personnel. All these things work against the explosive growth of the medical robotics surgery market.

Opportunity: Technological progress

The combination of cameras, high-definition 3D imaging, computing technology, sensors, remote navigation technology systems, robot-controlled catheters and other assistive devices used for medical surgeries are just some of the examples of technological advancements in the field of automated medical devices that are moving forward. Have been. Market in the forecast years. These advancements are also increasing the adoption of automated devices.

Challenge: Increasing regulation

A key element supporting market expansion is the increasing number of regulatory approvals for surgical robots. For example, the Ion Robotic Surgical System was granted 510(k) FDA clearance by Intuitive Surgical Inc. in 2019. The growing number of robotic systems used for surgical interventions, increasing acceptance of assisted surgeries are contributing factors to the market expansion. hysterectomy, and manufacturers’ ongoing R&D and investment in automated robotic systems.

Some of the major players operating in the medical robotics surgery market are:

● Renishaw PLC

● Johnson & Johnson

● Medtronic PLC

● CMR Surgical Limited.

● Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.

● Stryker Corporation.

● Accure included

● Media Group Company Limited

● Smith & Nephew PLC

● Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Major segments covered in the market:

By Products and Services:

● Robotic System

● Services

● Surgical Instruments and Accessories

By Application:

● General surgery

● Urology

● Heart and chest diseases

● Orthopedic specialist

● Obstetrics and Gynecology

About the report:

The global medical robotics surgery market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the driving factors, opportunities, constraints, and challenges to gain critical insights into the market. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitive position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channel analysis.

