BURLINGAME, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to relevant market insightsThe global medical probiotics market was assessed US$40.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of US$62.25 billion By 2030 a CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2030, The medical probiotics market is driven by various factors. First, there is increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of maintaining gut health. Medical probiotics provide a natural and effective solution to improve digestive health and boost the immune system. This has resulted in increased demand for medical probiotic products.

Secondly, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and lactose intolerance has led to increased adoption of medical probiotics. These conditions can be effectively managed by including probiotics in the diet, which promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

market trends:

One of the major trends in the medical probiotics market is the increasing popularity of probiotics in functional foods and dietary supplements. Manufacturers are incorporating medical probiotics into various food and beverage products, such as yogurt, drinks and snacks. This allows consumers to easily consume probiotics as part of their daily diet.

Another trend in the market is the increasing focus on product innovation and R&D. Market players are investing in developing new variants of probiotics that target specific health conditions. For example, probiotics that are specifically designed to support women’s health or improve mental health are gaining popularity in the market.

In conclusion, the medical probiotics market is witnessing high growth due to factors such as increasing consumer awareness about gut health and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders. The market is also characterized by the increasing popularity of probiotics in functional foods and dietary supplements, as well as a focus on product innovation and research and development.

market opportunities:

Growing Demand for Probiotic Food and Beverages:

The medical probiotics market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing demand for probiotic food and beverages. Probiotics are live bacteria that provide many health benefits, especially to the digestive system. Consuming probiotics through food and beverages has gained popularity as a convenient way to improve gut health and boost the immune system.

Probiotic foods and beverages are increasingly being incorporated into the daily diet, as they help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut. Additionally, they aid in the prevention and treatment of various gastrointestinal disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea and constipation. Increasing awareness and preference towards organic and natural products among consumers is also increasing the demand for probiotic food and beverages, thereby driving further growth in the medical probiotics market.

Increasing availability of probiotics in various distribution channels

The medical probiotics market is witnessing an increase in the availability of probiotic products across various distribution channels. While hypermarkets and supermarkets dominate the distribution of probiotics, they are also increasingly sold in pharmacies/drugstores, specialty stores and online platforms.

The wide availability of probiotics in hypermarkets and supermarkets is attributed to the convenience and ease they provide to consumers. These retail channels offer a diverse range of probiotic products, allowing customers to choose from a variety of brands and formulations. Additionally, pharmacies/drugstores and specialty stores are gaining popularity as distribution channels for medical probiotics, as they provide expert guidance and cater specifically to consumers looking for health-related products.

Online sales of probiotic products have seen significant growth in recent years, primarily driven by the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms. Online platforms offer a wide range of probiotic products that can be easily delivered to the consumer’s doorstep. This trend is expected to further expand the reach of medical probiotics, creating attractive opportunities for market players.

Key Market Findings: Medical Probiotics Market

Due to increasing awareness about the benefits of probiotics for digestive health and immunity, the medical probiotics market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Based on ingredient type, the bacteria segment is expected to hold the dominant position. Bacteria-based probiotics are widely used and preferred due to their effectiveness in improving gut health. Probiotic food and beverages are expected to dominate the market in this segment due to their convenience and increasing demand for functional foods.

In terms of distribution channels, hypermarkets and supermarkets are expected to hold dominant positions during the forecast period. These retail channels offer a wide range of probiotic products, giving consumers ample options to choose from. However, sales in pharmacies/drugstores, specialty stores and online are expected to grow significantly due to increased availability and convenience to consumers.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the medical probiotics market, given the high consumer awareness and demand for probiotic products in the region. The presence of major market players and advancements in healthcare infrastructure further contribute to the growth of the market in North America.

Major players operating in the medical probiotics market include Probi AB, Abbott, Lonza, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Danone SA, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestle SA, DowDuPont Inc., Kerry Group PLC., Biogaia AB, DSM, Sun Genomics, Evonik, Probiotics International Ltd. (Protexin), and UAS Laboratories LLC. These players focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansion to strengthen their market position and meet the growing demand for medical probiotics.

Read the full market research report“Medical Probiotics Market, by Ingredient Type, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecast 2023-2030”, Published by Coherent Market Insights,

Latest Developments:

In May 2023, Pantherics’ probiotic supplement firm TruBiotics launched two new supplements for women’s health.

In September 2020, Lonza introduced TWK10, a new strain of Lactobacillus plantarum, extracted from naturally fermented kimchi, as an ingredient in its probiotics for sports nutrition.

In conclusion, the medical probiotics market presents attractive market opportunities driven by the increasing demand for probiotic food and beverages and increasing availability of probiotics through various distribution channels. Market players should take advantage of these opportunities by offering innovative products and expanding their presence in key regions.

Medical Probiotics Market Segmentation:

By ingredient type bacteria lactobacilli Bifidobacteria streptococcus insect pests yeast spore progenitor Other

by application Probiotic Foods and Drinks dairy products non-dairy beverages Cereal baked goods fermented meat products probiotic dietary supplement Probiotics for women’s health infant formula Other

by distribution channel Hypermarket/Supermarket Pharmacies/Drug Shops specialty stores online sales

by region North America Latin America brazil Mexico rest of latin america Europe Germany UK spain France Italy Russia rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC countries Rest of the Middle East and Africa



