CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global Medical Packaging Films Market The size is estimated to be US$7.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$10.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0%. According to a recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Medical packaging films are specialty materials used in the health care and medical industry for the purpose of packaging and protecting various medical products, including medical devices, diagnostic kits, and other health care supplies.

Amcor PLC (Switzerland) Berry Global Inc. (US) DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US) Renolit SE (Germany) Weigao Group (China) Sealed Air Corporation (US) Covestro AG (Germany) 3M (US), Toppan, Inc. (Japan) Vipak (Finland) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan).

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Medical Packaging Films Market:

Driver: Increase in health care expenditure along with increasing incidence of chronic diseases restrictions: Variability in raw material costs opportunity: Growing interest in eco-friendly packaging options Challenges: strict government rules and regulations

By material, polypropylene had the second largest share in 2022. By type, thermoformable film had the largest share in 2022. By application, bags had the largest share in 2022. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the medical packaging film market.

In terms of materials, the market is classified into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide (PA), and other materials. Of these, polyethylene (PE) emerged as the dominant material in the medical packaging film market in 2022 in terms of both market share and value. It is expected to exhibit the second highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Polyethylene film is a thin plastic material manufactured from polyethylene resins and ranks among the most widely used plastic films. Polyethylene is available in various densities, including low-density PE (LDPE), linear low-density PE (LLDPE), and high-density PE (HDPE). Polyethylene film is recognized for its excellent sealing properties and is used in many applications including packaging, plastic bags and labels.

Based on the type of medical packaging films, the market is divided into three segments: thermoformable films, high-barrier films and metallized films. In 2022, the thermoformable film segment achieved the largest market share, and is expected to remain the leader in the medical packaging film market in both value and volume from 2023 to 2028. This is because medical products come in various shapes and sizes and thermoformable. Film packaging offers innovative and customized solutions for packaging medical drugs and devices.

The medical packaging film market has been segmented on the basis of applications. Medical packaging films can be used in a variety of applications such as bags, tubes and others. In bags, these films are used in parenteral nutrition bags, drainage bags, blood bags, biomedical bags and others. In tubes, these films are used in single-use medical tubing applications, such as intravenous (IV) lines, urinary catheters, and vascular catheters. Other segments include these films being used in trays, wrapping films and surgical suit films.

The medical packaging film market is studied across five regions, namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for medical packaging films globally. This is attributed to increase in urbanization, increasing industrialization, increase in disposable income, improvement in living standards and increasing awareness for health, which has led to increased demand for medical products which is expected to drive the growth of medical packaging films over the forecast period. supports.

