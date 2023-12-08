Pune, India, December 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market The size was valued at US$1.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from US$4.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. Technological advancements and increase in adoption of hyperspectral imaging systems for enhanced diagnostic outcomes are emerging as driving factors in the market.

Technological advancements to eliminate potential challenges associated with imaging technologies are expected to drive market growth.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market, 2023-2030.

Major industry development-

August 2021- Resonon Inc. announced the launch of an ultraviolet plus visible hyperspectral camera with a push broom modality called Pika NUV2.

Request a free sample PDF –

key takeaways –

Medical hyperspectral imaging market size in North America to reach US$0.79 billion in 2022

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer to Boost Market Growth

Increasing research to explore medical applications will contribute to the growth of the market

The hyperspectral camera segment is expected to hold the dominant market share during the forecast period.

Know about the key players included in the report-

Imec (Belgium)

Specim (Konica Minolta, Inc.) (Japan)

Bespeck, Inc. (US)

Resonon Inc. (US)

Headwall Photonics (US)

HyperMed Imaging, Inc. (US)

XIMEA GmbH (Germany)

Cubert (Germany)

Dyspective Vision (Germany)

ClydeHSI (UK)

Scope and divisions of the report:

report coverage Description forecast period from 2023 to 2030 CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030 13.1% 2030 price projection 4.21 billion US dollars base year 2022 Medical hyperspectral imaging market size in 2022 US$1.58 billion historical data for 2019 to 2021 number of pages 140 segments covered Service, Service Provider and Geography

Browse complete report details-

Drivers and restrictions:

Increase in the number of research activities to discover medical applications to boost the market trajectory

The increasing number of research activities to explore medical applications is projected to boost the growth of the medical hyperspectral imaging market. The use of hyperspectral systems in the medical field is still in the exploratory stage. A research study published in Springer Nature in January 2023 showed that hyperspectral imaging is a reasonable approach to quantify Raynaud phenomenon associated with systemic sclerosis in a clinical setting. Since it is a non-invasive technique, it measures oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin concentrations and oxygen saturation in the skin and displays the data as an oxygenation heat map.

However, the complexity of the data requires huge storage space, which is estimated to limit the market growth.

Division:

by component

hyperspectral cameras

stuff

in a manner

by application

Quality Assurance and Drug Testing

medical diagnosis

Other

by end user

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Research Institutes and Organizations

Other

Regional Insights:

Leading North America market share with highest market valuation

North America is expected to rule the medical hyperspectral imaging market share with a valuation of US$0.79 billion in 2022. It is also expected to dominate the market share due to technological advancements and high cases cancer , Europe is also expected to have a substantial CAGR with increasing public and private investments in R&D and technological advancements. Asia Pacific is projected to witness a strong CAGR due to increasing awareness and increasing funding regarding the use of hyperspectral imaging in the healthcare industry.

Quick Buy – Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market Research Report:

competitive landscape:

ClydeHSI announces partnership with BK Instruments for technical support

Imec, Specim, BaySpec, Inc., and Resonon Inc. Such major medical hyperspectral imaging players will lead the market in 2022. Imec had the largest share in 2022 due to its strong product portfolio for hyperspectral cameras. Imec is involved in collaborations and partnerships for its distribution network. In November 2022, ClydeHSI announced a partnership with BK Instruments to provide all local sales, support and technical support to South Korean customers.

questions to ask

How big is the medical hyperspectral imaging market?

Medical hyperspectral imaging market size to be USD 1.58 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach US$4.21 billion in 2030.

How fast is the medical hyperspectral imaging market growing?

The medical hyperspectral imaging market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

Related reports:

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Analysis, global size and industry share forecast

drug screening market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

about us:

Fortune Business Insights™ provides expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We create innovative solutions for our customers, helping them solve challenges unique to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving them a comprehensive overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

E-mail: [email protected]

Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market

Source: www.globenewswire.com