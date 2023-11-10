Arbitration is increasingly being used as a method of resolving technology disputes, particularly in disputes involving software development and implementation projects, IT services, and outsourcing agreements. In this article we will consider why arbitration is an appropriate dispute resolution method for technical disputes; And how it is being used in this process.

Arbitration is increasingly being used as a method of resolving technology disputes, particularly in disputes involving software development and implementation projects, IT services, and outsourcing agreements. Technical disputes lend themselves to constructive dispute resolution because they may involve trying to keep the project on track, even if important milestones are missed. Furthermore, using a dispute resolution method such as arbitration can respect confidentiality between the parties, ensure that the arbitrators chosen by the parties have the correct knowledge to understand the technicalities of the dispute, and ensure that the parties There is also the comfort that any award made by the arbitrator may be enforced in any other jurisdiction if it is relevant.

Technology is also being used to make arbitration proceedings more effective and efficient and hence cheaper and faster for users. In this article we will consider why arbitration is an appropriate dispute resolution method for technical disputes; And how it is being used in this process.

The content of this article is based on an in-person seminar on this topic organized by our Madrid office in October 2023. International dispute resolution partners Pablo Berenguer (Madrid) and Jalal (Jil) Al Ahdab (Paris) shared their knowledge together with Marta Lalaguna, Secretary General of the Madrid International Arbitration Center, and Oscar Suarez, member of WIPO’s Mediation and Arbitration Center. And experience with the audience.

Resolving technical disputes using arbitration

Arbitration is an appropriate dispute resolution method for an increasing number of technology-related disputes, including, but not limited to, disputes related to software development and implementation projects, IT services, and outsourcing agreements.

At the pre-contract stage it is important to consider the dispute resolution method that will be used between the parties. The contracts that are at the center of these disputes are often complex, implementation deadlines may be missed and established mechanisms for contract stocktaking may not work. Arbitration may be more useful than litigation for resolving any resulting disputes because appointed arbitrators may have both technical and regional expertise, which is hard to find within the judiciary. Furthermore, the parties can be cognizant of the fact that the proceedings will be confidential (to protect both sensitive commercial information and the business reputation) and there will be relative ease in enforcing arbitration awards compared to the case of cross-border disputes. For court decisions. Unlike litigation, these affirmatives apply whether the arbitration is taking place in Spain or in another jurisdiction.

Emerging technologies and their impact on arbitration

Emerging technology, particularly artificial intelligence, is beginning to impact arbitration. A variety of new tools using AI are beginning to be used by both lawyers on a day-to-day basis – sometimes with adverse consequences, such as in the US federal case. mata vs avianca in 2023 [1]- and arbitrators to automate tasks such as legal research, drafting documents, preparing transcripts, translating and predicting the outcome of cases. A recent Harvard Business Review study found that these tools would make resolving disputes faster and hopefully less expensive. Companies that incorporated AI into their sales and marketing saw more than a 50% increase in lead generation and a reduction in their call times as a result. From 60% to 70%.

Similarly, the valuations of AI companies are skyrocketing (for example, the capital value of ChatGPT, the company that owns Open AI, has increased from $20 billion last year to $30 billion today). In the legal/judicial sector, AI already exists and is a reality in many jurisdictions: in Brazil, AI tools are used for preliminary case analysis to reduce the burden; In Argentina, a prediction tool has recorded a 96% success rate and is able to identify urgent cases within large amounts of files in less than 2 minutes, where it would normally take a human an average of 96 days; In Austria, AI is being used for document management such as anonymization of court documents and as a digitization aid for analog files; In Singapore, some courts have adopted simultaneous speech translation systems that use neural networks trained with language models to transcribe court hearings in real time. Additionally, many law firms have introduced their own chatbots, allowing their lawyers to plug their technology into OpenAI’s generative AI models without sending data back to OpenAI.

It is also important to understand the difference between the use of generic AI in case-management and decision-making AI, although the distinction can sometimes be blurred. In this sense, it is unlikely that AI robot arbitrators will become a reality in the near future, although there are pros (for correct conclusions on quantum) and cons (for an inhuman, but not necessarily impartial, justice).

Disputes related to digital assets

There have also been a large number of disputes recently before state courts or arbitral tribunals regarding other new technology in the form of NFTs or digital assets such as the metaverse. Beyond the famous Binance arbitration, the Hermes vs. MetaBirkin NFT case, the Nike vs. StockX NFT case, both of which were heard by US courts, and the GolfZone case involving golf courses and the Metaverse were heard by the South Korean Supreme Court. Copyright infringement disputes.

Source: www.lexology.com