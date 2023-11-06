MediaTek takes on Qualcomm with its latest flagship mobile processor

MediaTek has unveiled its flagship Dimensity 9300 mobile processor using TSMC’s third-generation 4nm+ technology. The company claims that performance and power consumption are significantly improved compared to last year’s Dimensity 9200, and the performance is on par with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in some key benchmarks. This follows the launch of three major mobile system-on-chips last month (including Google’s Tensor G3), showing some healthy competition in the high-end mobile processor arena.

The Dimensity 9300 has what MediaTek calls a performance-oriented “all-big core architecture”, with four ultra-large cores and four large cores, for a total of eight. This is compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which comes with an ultra-large Cortex-X4 core along with 5 larger Cortex-A720 cores and 2 smaller Cortex-A520 cores to balance energy savings and performance.

With all this, it delivers 15 percent more performance than the Dimensity 9200 at the same power level, or 33 percent power draw at the same performance. According to the company, it also allows for 40 percent more peak performance. MediaTek also claims an AnTuTu score of 2,130,000+, which almost matches the AnTuTu score of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

MediaTek is also claiming a 46 percent increase in GPU performance over the previous processor at the same power level and higher frame rates than its rival on some gaming benchmarks. It delivers significantly better deep learning performance than the Dimensity 9200 thanks to the new APU 790 AI processor – with up to 8x processing speed and stable diffusion image generation in under a second.

It also has features that improve computational photography and video, support for always-on HDR at 4K 60p, “real-time Bokeh tracking” at 4K 30fps, AI processing on RAW photos and videos, and new in Android 14 Support for Ultra HDR format. ,

All this is quite impressive if accurate, although tests will be needed to prove those claims true. In any case, it looks like a solid alternative to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and it’s likely to appear on several upcoming devices, including the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro.

Source