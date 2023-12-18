Media monitoring startup Meltwater acquires Worden | Gets $65M investment from TechCrunch

Meltwater, which first made its name around media monitoring and then became active in business intelligence using AI and big data analytics technologies, is picking up a new investor. Worden, a Norwegian private equity firm that closed a $1 billion+ fund to invest in scaling tech companies earlier this year, is to take an 11% stake in Meltwater, at a company valuation of €542 million ($592 million). Is, valuing the stake at approximately $65 million. But this is not the only deal that is going down with this transaction.

The investment is coming through Worden taking a majority stake in Fountain Venture, an investment vehicle controlled by Meltwater’s founder and current chairman, Jorn Lysgen.

Until earlier this year, Meltwater was publicly traded on the Norwegian Stock Exchange. Lissagne oversaw the company going private again earlier this year in a deal with two private equity firms, Altor and Marlin, and retained his remaining stake through Fountain. (The take-private deal was the last disclosed valuation and the one Meltwater is currently quoted at.) Worden invested in the Fountain venture rather than directly in Meltwater because the plan would be to partner with Fountain to invest in future startups working in such areas. Investment can be made. Ai.

Joachim Kjemperud, a principal at Worden, said the deal also gives his company a stake in the HR firm, Jobillon, although Meltwater is by far the bigger asset.

“The deal here is that this is a portfolio transaction,” he said. “We are buying into Jorn’s investment company and acquiring a vested direct stake in Meltwater and Nordic HR firm Jobillon, but Meltwater is the largest asset in the portfolio.” Jobillon’s ARR is currently around €5 million, he said, while the ARR for Meltwater – which was founded in Norway but now calls San Francisco its headquarters – is around €500 million.

The deal highlights some important themes in the European tech and VC world.

The first of these is the fact that tech companies are seeing huge pressure on their valuations. Meltwater’s current market capitalization is less than $600 million, which is actually less than the value the company raised in the years when it was a privately held startup (over $700 million, per PitchBook data), and when it went public in December. If it did, its valuation was less than half. Over $1 billion in 2020.

Second, the nature of dealmaking at the moment and what efforts investors are making to mitigate risk. The market is particularly tight in Europe right now: VC firm Atomico’s annual deep dive into the funding landscape in Europe (which it combines with the participation of several third-party research firms and others in the ecosystem) found that in 2023 Funding has halved to just $43 billion, and private equity firms are playing a much larger role in deals to offset some of the decline from VCs.

In that context, it’s notable that Worden chose to invest in the Fountain venture rather than directly in Meltwater. This would give Worden not only a stake in Meltwater, but also a stake in Jobillon and whatever else Fountain and Lisgne find interesting. In turn, this will reduce focusing on just one business. Worden has recently started spreading its wings to invest in startups across Europe and beyond: joining with a partner to help direct it while trying to be more ambitious, a very de-risking approach. Is.

In terms of technology, companies like Meltwater are at a crossroads these days. The company’s roots may have stemmed from businesses where humans daily sifted through stacks of newspapers, clipped mentions of the company name, collated them, and sent them to customers to help them better track To know how they are working. Got covered in media.

The decline of print media turned that effort digital, and then the rise of social media turned it into a massive game, sentiment analysis, and words became structured, and usually unstructured data. The advent of an entirely new set of tools to derive insights from that data transformed a media challenge into a technology challenge. Meltwater built AI in-house and has acquired a stream of businesses in the analytics consolidation play. (The most high-profile of these acquisitions was undoubtedly DataSift, the pioneering firm that was an early friend of Twitter, which monetized its firehose only to have that relationship sour.)

But now, there’s a huge competitive threat: Companies like OpenAI and innovations in generative AI will change the game again in terms of search – consumer and enterprise – and how any type of business intelligence work is done.

Lissagne, surprisingly, admits that although Meltwater’s focus seems like a return to a problem that has now essentially been fixed – and could be made more efficient by potential rivals – he thinks that There are more opportunities for his company.

“I consider OpenAI’s ChatGPT to be a ‘Netscape moment’ at the beginning of this new era,” he said. This is an interesting thing to say: Netscape certainly changed the world’s approach to information, although it is far from being part of what we use today. “AI is changing the game for players to challenge older players. I think Meltwater’s tech stock is already the most modern and AI-focused in its category. We will continue to invest in AI and that’s something we’re very excited about. “We are pushing very hard.” Meltwater today says it analyzes approximately 1 billion documents a day for clients in communications, marketing and PR.

Source: techcrunch.com