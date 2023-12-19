Media Minefield hits national level with new awards, client achievements

Minneapolis-based PR agency was named Ink Power Partner due to client feedback

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Media Minefield is celebrating an award-winning year with national success for its clients while maintaining the mentality of a four-day workweek.

National Success for Customers

In 2023, Media Minefield’s unique storycentric marketing approach elevated clients’ brands nationally and around the world through active media coverage, strategic social media for executives, digital advertising and its trademark storytelling processes for thought leadership.

With over 1,750 unique interviews for brands and experts in nearly 100 markets across the US, the company’s growth is driven by clients in the medtech, healthcare, financial services, retail, and food & beverage industries.

Team Receives Over 200 Media Mentions for Northern Tool + Equipment Tools for Trades™ Program Involved Fox News and a Washington Post op-ed Written by Richard Petty and Billy Lane.

“Media Minefield has the amazing ability to take my wildest, most unconventional ideas and turn them into gold in the form of earned media coverage,” said Darcy Bettlach, Head of Experiential Marketing at Northern Tool + Equipment. “Working with them feels like working with true partners who care about your brand as much as you do.”

In less than two weeks, the team scored more than 350 points earned media stories It sells Bob Ross’s first painting from The Joy of Painting in 40 countries for Modern Artefacts.

Award-Winning Year

Encouraged by customer success, Media Minefield was named Inc. power partner , The name of the company was also one of these Fortune Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces in Marketing and Advertising for the second consecutive year and made PRNEWS’ Agency Elite Top 100 List.

Founder and CEO Christy Piehl travels across the country speaking to CEOs and executive teams to educate and share strategies for becoming leaders. social ceo By leveraging your social media platforms to increase your revenue, retain employees, and attract talent. He was also honored by PRNEWS people of the year awards In the Agency Innovators category.

One year of 4M

The end of 2023 is 4M’s first full year. The 4-day workweek mindset policy empowers employees to change their working hours to suit their needs, while providing a high-level of service to customers.

“This kind of thinking is unheard of for agencies and service-based businesses, especially public relations, because we work closely with the media industry 24/7,” Piehl said. “It has been amazing to see the benefits and hear from our employees how the 4-day mindset shift has positively impacted their lives.”

About the media minefield

Media Minefield is Minnesota’s largest woman-owned PR agency and works with brands and executives to unlock the power of stories. Founded in 2010 by Emmy Award-winning journalist Christy Pehl, Media Minefield is disrupting the PR industry through earned, owned and paid media and crisis communications. Learn more here media-minefield.com ,

