DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian media giant MBC Group plans to press ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming months, Chief Executive Sam Barnett said on Tuesday.

MBC plans to issue 10% of its share capital on the Saudi exchange, MBC said in a statement issued earlier on Tuesday.

“We’re not quite sure about the timing of it,” Barnett said. “I understand this process will begin in the coming weeks, but I expect it will be in the coming months.”

Barnett said the share price would evolve during the book-building process but gave no further details.

The IPO was approved by the state Capital Markets Authority (CMA) on Tuesday. The authority has not specified the expected date for the IPO, but the approval is only valid for six months.

The company is divided between state-owned Al Estadama Holding, with a 60% stake, and MBC founder and chairman Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, who owns the other 40%. A senior government official had earlier confirmed that the Finance Ministry is the owner of Eistedama.

“Both respective shareholders will be reduced in proportion to their shareholdings,” Barnett said. “None of them are selling shares, this money is going into the company.”

The IPO proceeds are expected to be used to repay outstanding debt, enhance liquidity and invest in the company’s online streaming platform Shahid as well as new initiatives.

Barnett said there is interest from foreign institutional investors as well as local investors.

“I think what people find interesting is that we are a unique offering,” he said.

There has been a flood of Saudi IPOs in recent years as part of broader plans to deepen capital markets, grow the private sector and attract investment.

Reporting by Pesha Magid, Editing by David Goodman

