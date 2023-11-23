Media entrepreneur, radio DJ and music promoter Rosalynn Alba Corubbias, who advocated for Filipino American artists and was instrumental in growing the MySpace music platform, died Sunday evening, according to family members.

Corubbias died in his hometown of Walnut, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, which has not yet determined the cause of death pending further testing. She was 43 years old.

“She was passionate and dedicated to the Filipino American community around the world, and spent her personal and professional life celebrating and enhancing it wherever possible,” her family said in a statement shared with The Times ” “He was instrumental in the collaboration between acclaimed international artists and rising Filipino talents, helping guide them into the music industry spotlight.”

Corubbias was born on March 12, 1980, at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles. While growing up in Walnut in the eastern San Gabriel Valley – a short distance from the music studios and venues of Central LA – she developed a love of music. In elementary school, she played her favorite songs for classmates, calling herself a “lunchtime DJ,” which she recalled during a TEDx talk in 2017.

Later, she bounced between record stores and hip-hop clubs, finding new artists and their music and playing them for friends at parties. She was devoted to the music channels that dominated TV in the 1990s and 2000s, including VH1 and MTV. Her dream was to become a video jockey, hosting shows she watched religiously and traveling around the world to promote new music and interview her favorite artists.

But her family had other plans. Feeling pressured as a child of immigrants from the Philippines, Cobarrubias enrolled at UC Irvine in 1999 with plans to study political science and become a lawyer.

Still, she held on to her dream job.

Without telling her family, Corubbias went to Hollywood for a video jockey audition while attending college. She stood in line for three hours before finally getting a spot as a finalist.

“And in the last casting agent’s office, she looked at me and she said, ‘You’re too young. What are you going to do, put the microphone above your head? You’ll never get on television; you should try radio,’” Corubbias. recalled the agent’s suggestion that he become a radio DJ.

Crushed, she went back to her car and sat in traffic on the 10 Freeway, pondering the agent’s words.

“I thought, OK, I’ll go back to UCI, study political science, become a lawyer, my mother from the Philippines would be proud to tell her brothers and sisters about it. Coming from a third world country, you Want a lawyer, there’s no DJ in your family,” he said.

But ultimately, Corubbias took the agent’s advice to heart. He began working at KSAK-FM 90.1, a station based at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut. Shortly thereafter, she transferred to community college from UCI and started a hip-hop show, Third Floor Radio. There, he interviewed acts who influenced him, such as A Tribe Called Quest and Talib Kweli.

As the popularity of his show grew, he began promoting it and other artists on the then-new social media site MySpace.

After graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a bachelor’s degree in communications, he caught the attention of MySpace co-founders Chris DeWolfe and Tom Anderson, whom he met through a coworker, Cobarrubias said in a blog post. . DeWolf and Anderson wanted to develop the site as an online music platform to fill the void left by the file-sharing site Napster, which had disbanded several years earlier.

Cobarrubias eventually became a marketing chief and led artist relations, developing the MySpace music platform and making it easier for artists to share music on the site and connect with fans – a new idea at the time. The music feature became prominent on the site as users delighted in customizing their profile, including compiling a playlist of their favorite music. Major artists like Sean Kingston, Adele, and Calvin Harris started their careers on MySpace.

“The people who really launched MySpace were…artists,” Cobarrubias told the iHeart Media podcast “Main Accounts: The Story of MySpace” earlier this year. “You start with the artists; they bring their fan base. You start with the DJs; they bring their fan base. The way we built was for the creators.”

While promoting the work of high-profile artists such as Drake and Justin Timberlake, Corubbias also promotes emerging Filipino American artists during his work with Philippines-based media giant ABS-CBN and through his marketing brand, 1587 . According to his family, the company’s name originates from the year when a Spanish galleon with Filipino crew members arrived in Morro Gulf – what is widely accepted by historians as the first Filipinos and Asians, who Now the continental United States.

Corubbias’ projects extended beyond Los Angeles and music. He helped build basketball courts with the Clippers and the Manny Pacquiao Foundation throughout the Philippines, including his family’s ancestral home, Olongapo.

She wrote in a social media post, “I love my 1587 family so much because not only do we push each other forward in the entertainment and music industry – but we constantly remind each other how we have to always give back. And to move forward in mission and purpose.” Post. “We have worked so hard to get these opportunities from the universe and God that sometimes it feels like a dream.”

Cobarrubias also sponsored Filipino American heritage nights at Clippers, Dodgers and Kings games. His company promoted Filipino American acts at events, including rappers P-Lo and Guapadad 4000, Power 106 Radio DJ E-Man, Real 92.3 DJ Nico Blitz, as well as Saweetie and EZ Mill, both of whom debuted at Dodger games. Pitches were thrown. In the last two seasons.

Oakland rapper P-Lo and L.A.-based indie artist Yeck were among those who expressed condolences as news of Coruberbia’s death spread online Tuesday. The two shared a throwback photo of themselves posing with Cobarrubias and other Filipino artists.

“RIP Tita Rose,” P-Lo said in his Instagram Story.

“Thank you for always believing in me. You were an influential and influential person in our community,” Yeck said.

Filipino American YouTube singer AJ Rafael shared a musical tribute to Cobarrubias, “bringing comfort through music, something he loved so much.” He added, “You really cared about me, not just as an artist, but as a person.”

Notable Filipino American celebrities outside the music industry also mourned Coruberbia’s death. Author and professor Anthony Christian Ocampo wrote a tweet that he was “in complete disbelief”, calling Cobarrubias “an iconic figure in the Filipino American community.”

Jason Lustina, who is behind the popular Instagram account SoCalFilipinos, said Cobarrubias was among the first supporters of his platform. “The community is mourning your loss but you have left your mark and you will always be remembered,” he wrote.

Alba Legacy, a clothing brand founded by Cobarrubias’ cousin, celebrity fashion designer Jhoana Alba, said in a statement on Instagram, “Roses made a huge impact on our community and around the world. She was deeply loved while enduring undue suffering. Was. Her presence in our family is irreplaceable, and her absence unimaginable.”

Black Eyed Peas member apl.de.ap praised Cobarrubias as a humble lawyer throughout his career. On Wednesday he was struggling to find her photographs.

“And that’s because Russ was always there – around – but almost never in front of the camera,” she said in a statement shared on her Instagram account.

Apl.de.ap, born Alan Pineda Lindo Jr., credits his well-documented love for Honda Civics to Cobarrubias, who used to drive them to him and his bandmate will.i.am when they both Were still young. , around LA in his Civic.

He credited him with boosting his group’s career during their tenure at MySpace.

He said, “I never gave her the flowers she deserved for keeping us on MySpace when it was at its peak and helped propel us forward.” ,[Black Eyed Peas] It’s made up of more than just the people you see on stage, and it’s people like Roslyn who have made it all possible.”

In 2016, he led other Filipino American entertainment celebrities, including Corubbias and comedian Joe Koy, on a trip to the Philippines to connect with their culture.

“It did something for him that I always hoped he would,” apl.de.ap said, “and since that trip he has spent a lot of time giving back and using his power to help our community grow.” Spent.

Corubbias is survived by his mother, Maria Evelyn Alba; three sisters, Riza Alba Cobarrubias McMillan, Rachel Alba Cobarrubias and Crystal Alba Fujimoto; and several nieces and nephews, whom her family described as “the love of her life.”

Times assistant editor Ada Tseng contributed to this report.

