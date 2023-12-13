Canada’s oil and natural gas industry showcases informative and data-driven research

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ – Today the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) released a series of energy research presentation books. These documents are unique to CAPP and are intended to provide Canadians, policy makers and the media with reliable, research-based information about the Canadian oil and natural gas industry. These are the first four books in a series of books that will build a strong library of knowledge.

“I am proud of today’s launch of the CAPP Data Centre. This central hub of information about the Canadian upstream oil and natural gas industry is another important milestone in CAPP’s mandate to be a trusted, non-partisan, research-based industry association Throughout 2024, CAPP will continue to build this resource so that our stakeholders – policymakers, think tanks, governments, regulators and the media – know where to turn and have confidence that we are a one-stop resource for the latest. “Facts and data related to oil and natural gas in Canada,” said Lisa Batten, President and CEO of CAPP.

Canadian Oil and Gas Industry Overview : Industry summary, global context, industry development, geology, structure of the industry, nature of drilling and investment;

Canadian oil and gas production : a summary of key trends, long-term history, total production and output by province and how Canada compares to other jurisdictions;

Economic impact of Canadian oil and gas : a summary of key trends, revenues, royalties, industry expenditures, operating costs, cash flows, capital expenditures and economic impacts;

Canadian oil and gas export infrastructure: Summary of key trends, main natural gas and crude oil pipelines, history of flows by pipeline/rail, pipeline capacity versus supply for export, and future transportation capacity (TMX, LNG Canada, other capacity).

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is a non-partisan, research-based industry association that advocates on behalf of our member companies, large and small, that explore, develop and produce oil and natural gas across Canada. Our associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream industry. CAPP members produce approximately three quarters of Canada’s annual oil and natural gas production and provide more than 400,000 direct and indirect jobs in almost all sectors of Canada. Across Canada in 2022, our industry contributed $111 billion to gross domestic product (GDP) in addition to paying $45 billion in taxes and royalty payments. CAPP is a solutions-oriented partner and works with all levels of government to ensure a thriving Canadian oil and natural gas industry. We strive to meet Canada’s and the world’s needs for safe, reliable, affordable and responsibly produced energy. We are proud to enhance industry efforts to reduce GHG emissions from oil and gas production and support Indigenous participation and prosperity.

