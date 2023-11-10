MEDC Announces Entrepreneurship Centers Across Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that 27 organizations have been selected to serve as entrepreneurship hubs across the state of Michigan, providing comprehensive resources and support to the state’s small businesses. We do.

The Small Business Support Hub (SBSH) program is funded by a one-time appropriation using American Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”) dollars to support small businesses disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Programs can be created and operated.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Michigan’s economy, and this investment from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to support their growth will build on Michigan’s economic momentum,” said Governor Whitmer. “These 27 entrepreneurship centers across the state will strengthen our small business ecosystem, providing economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs and small businesses the support they need to grow and expand in Michigan.”

Programming in the 27 centers is designed to meet regional needs as well as economic competitiveness measures, such as resources for strategic sectors including climatetech and advanced manufacturing. The hubs will also provide targeted support to family-owned and rural businesses to build resilience in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

Resources available from the Hub will include one-on-one coaching, group-based learning and accelerators, mentor matchmaking, pitch competitions, networking events, access to capital, partner referrals, and statewide resource navigation.

Grant recipients by region

In Region 1, the grant recipients are Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation ($3,426,316), Lake Superior Community Partnership, Inc. ($3,426,315), and Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation ($1,426,315).

In Region 2, the grant recipient is the Traverse City Center for Entrepreneurship ($3,300,000).

In Region 3, the grant recipients are Target Alpena Development Corporation ($2,149,239) and Otsego County Economic Alliance, Inc. ($1,136,859).

In Region 4, grant recipients are Muskegon Innovation Hub at Grand Valley State University ($1,796,721), Start Garden Inc. ($3,426,316), and Grand Rapids Nehemiah Project ($2,426,316).

In Region 5, the funder is Central Michigan University Research Corporation ($3,426,316).

In Region 6, the grantees are the Flint & Genesee Chamber Foundation ($2,366,356) and the Economic Development Coalition of St. Clair County ($2,500,792).

In Region 7, the grant recipient is the Lansing Economic Area Partnership ($3,426,316).

In Region 8, the grantees are Battle Creek Unlimited, Inc. ($3,300,000) and Can-Do Kalamazoo dba Can-Do Kitchen ($1,926,315).

In Region 9, the grantees are Ann Arbor SPARK ($3,426,316) and Lean Rocket Lab ($1,400,000).

In Region 10, the grant recipients are the School of Operations ($2,815,115), Tejara ($3,426,316), Detroit Economic Growth Association ($3,426,316), Wayne State University Research and Technology Park in downtown Detroit ($3,426,316) and Velocity SmartZone ($1,800,000).

Multi-sector grant recipients are the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ($2,500,000) and Prosperous Detroit Micro Lending ($2,000,000), while state-wide grant recipients are Lawrence Technological University Centerpolis Accelerator ($3,426,316), Small Business Association of Michigan Foundation ($3,426,316), and Are Michigan. Founder’s Fund ($2,926,315).

