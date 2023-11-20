WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Mechanical Ventilator Market Segment by Component (Services and Equipment), Product Type (Transport/Portable/Ambulatory, Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care and Neonatal Care), Mode (Invasive Ventilation, and Non-Invasive Ventilation), Group by Age (Adult, “Pediatric and Neonatal, and Geriatric), and End Users (Home Care, Hospitals and Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.” According to the report global mechanical ventilatorS Industry Expected to support $18,632.21 million by 2030, it was valued at $4,652.34 million in 2020, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast timeframe.

Major factors influencing market growth,

Several factors are responsible for the growth of the global mechanical ventilator market, including increase in government spending on healthcare and health policies and high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. On the other hand, high costs and potential risks associated with mechanical ventilators hinder the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements, portability, and design will bring abundant opportunities in the coming years.

Request sample report on mechanical ventilator market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/453

devices are broken maintain a large part of it during the forecast set time limit,

In terms of component, the equipment segment captured the largest market share in 2020, accounting for four-fifths of the global mechanical ventilator market revenue, and is projected to retain its larger share during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in demand for various types of mechanical ventilation devices and the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the services segment will cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increased sales of ventilators and increased hospital admissions.

Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care Wing will lead by 2030-

In terms of product type, the intensive care unit/critical care segment achieved the dominant market share in 2020, accounting for approximately three-fifths of the global mechanical ventilator market revenue, and is expected to continue on this path through 2030. This is because of the increase in the number of hospitals and clinics, increase in chronic diseases and the impact of COVID-19. The transportation/portable/ambulatory segment, on the other hand, will exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the availability of home care options and the increasing aging population.

Want to know more, connect with our analysts – https://alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/453

North America to achieve largest market share in 2030-

In terms of region, the North America market achieved the largest market share in 2020, accounting for approximately one-third of the global mechanical ventilator market revenue, and is projected to continue its dominance through 2030. This is due to the increasing number of lung diseases, the presence of major players in the manufacturing and development of mechanical ventilation devices, and the increasing number of hospitals in the region. Additionally, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in the number of hospitals and government initiatives taken to promote. Production of ventilators.

For purchase related information – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/453

Major players in the industry:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Carl Reiner GmbH

Asahi Kasi Corporation (Zol Medical Corporation)

Vyre Medical Inc.

Medtronic Plc. (Covidian Limited)

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Smith Group PLC.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Koninklijke Philips NV (Philips)

Gettingay AB (Maquet Holding BV & Co. KG)

Hamilton Medical AG

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the leading industry players in the global mechanical ventilator market. These market players have adopted various strategies to gain competitive edge, including new technological developments, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. The report provides information about the business growth of the market leaders, their operating segments, the products they offer and the recent trends experienced by them.

Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Study,

Biomarkers Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Male Infertility Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Biosimilars Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Synthetic Biology Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Dialysis Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

About Affiliate Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions” to global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses. AMR aims to provide business insights and consultancy to its clients to help them make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR provides its services across 11 industry sectors including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI. Does.

We are in professional corporate relationships with various companies and this helps us to mine the market data which helps us to prepare accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecast. Pawan Kumar, CEO of Allied Market Research, is instrumental in motivating and inspiring everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and do everything possible to help clients achieve success. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top executives of leading companies in the respective domain. Our secondary data procurement methodology involves intensive online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

david corea

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Centre,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web:

Follow us: LinkedIn Twitter

Source: www.globenewswire.com