Mechanical problems force MTA to suspend all light rail service: 'The safety of our riders is paramount'

BALTIMORE – Maryland Transit Authority officials said all light rail service will be suspended indefinitely beginning Friday, Dec. 8, due to mechanical problems.

At an emergency press conference Thursday, MTA officials said they needed to make much-needed repairs to their cars. This suspension will inconvenience thousands of Marylanders.

MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said the decision to suspend service was based on two issues. It was discovered that a hole had been created in a high-voltage conduit after a fire in October, injuring a rider.

Additionally, the machinery connecting light rail cars, called inter-car connector cables, has caused six smoke incidents between November 2021 and November 2023.

“At that time the risk level for this particular issue was identified as medium, which needed to be mitigated and the risk level was accessible to continue operations,” Arnold said.

On Monday and Tuesday, an updated security risk assessment was conducted.

MTA officials say they felt it was necessary to close the light rail out of an abundance of caution.

Now it’s forcing riders to find a new way to get around the city.

“It connects me right from here to downtown,” said Chris Caldwell, a Baltimore resident.

Starting Friday, there will be shuttle buses at all light rail stops.

“We understand what a significant impact this will have and we’re going to work to minimize those impacts where possible,” Arnold said. “The safety of our riders is paramount and we must act with that in mind.”

“I never really thought of it as completely reliable, but it’s not at all reliable for a lot of people who rely on it every day,” said Baltimore resident Haley Slocum.

Officials say 53 light rail cars are affected and range in age from 21 to 34 years. Limited service will resume once they have eight cars that have been repaired and inspected.

The MTA said there is no timeline for when service will return.

“I use it as a means to be able to support myself, survive, pay the bills, things of that nature,” Caldwell said.

However, there will be an express shuttle service to Sunday’s Ravens game.

“We have been in contact with the Moore Administration about this issue and are working to identify alternative solutions for residents who rely on light rail – particularly in Baltimore’s historically disadvantaged communities – and ensure That light rail services resume on time,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “Thousands of Baltimoreans rely on light rail to get to and from work, school, doctor’s appointments, and other important parts of life. A prolonged suspension of services is absolutely unacceptable, and we will do everything in our power to ensure the MTA addresses “Some will do the necessary repairs as quickly as possible.”

