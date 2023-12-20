Measure things that make sense: 7 data points every leader should master

In more than 10 years as a contributor, I have never shared much information about my personal life on Forbes.com. I consider myself a research-minded, professional storytelling expert. Meh, I could use some inspiration from time to time, and I admit I have a habit of challenging ideas I consider stale or incomplete, like the corporate world’s obsession with employee engagement, employee recognition, and culture. However…

Yes, I’m going to do it. I’m going to get personal. But it’s for a good reason.

here it goes. I am a father. And?

My oldest daughter, Ava (recently graduated from college), recently became general manager at a fitness studio. He is a certified spin instructor. She was a spin instructor during college. She actually worked at the front desk at the same studio during high school. But now she is leading. What does it mean? Well, that’s actually a deep question.

Ava Nordstrom, General Manager, Cyclebar McCormick Ranch

Courtesy of Cyclebar McCormick Ranch

“Dad,” my daughter said into the phone. “I want to be the person everyone wants to work for.” And she added, “I want to create an environment that every single customer will love.”

As a father, my heart grew a little bigger when he made these statements. But as a consultant and author of more business books than I can honestly remember (which have sold over 10 million copies), my geek gene was on high alert. “Wait, my daughter might actually be interested in my business advice?”

Just to give context, in school Ava was the student who always did ‘pretty well’. However, since she was young, if Ava found something she was passionate about, she pursued it with determination. “This is my thing now,” he told me over the phone. “I don’t know yet what’s going to happen in it. I don’t know how I’ll do it yet, but I’ll make CycleBar McCormick Ranch the best spin studio in the country.

Yes, I can stop and have a “proud dad” moment with my daughter’s intentions. But something big is happening right now. And it’s not about Ava, me, or the fitness studio.

What is this? What is bigger?

We all want to be the best in our field. We all want to be the best leaders we can. We want to be the best at our jobs. We all want the happiest customers possible. We all want people to be amazed by what we offer – rockstars in our own unique endeavors. But how do we make this a reality? My daughter may have said it best as she said on the phone, “I just need to continue adding value where it matters most.”

what matters most? What data should you measure to make a big impact?

Provide a common language. Language may seem like a silly thing to measure. But it may also be the most important thing you can track. Do we all understand the words we use in the same way? In a recent post, I mentioned a company called CT Health that has created a scientifically validated Core Values ​​Assessment. And while that’s great, one of the founders told me that many of their clients are benefiting most because, “Valuation is just the beginning,” said co-founder Dr. Chris Hawley. “It provides a common language for every user.” Think about that. Companies are looking for ways to provide all employees with exactly the same definitions of exactly the same terms. It’s important that your teams understand the same definitions of terms that you do. Just be honest. Yes, I think ‘honest’ sounds trite and overcooked. It is a concept we all understand, yet many (people and organizations) find it very difficult to practice. Be it engagement programs, recognition programs, or team-building exercises, many employees no longer believe in honesty. In fact, a recent article in Human Resources Executive highlighted a major issue with companies offering wellness programs (in my opinion, a necessary focus). What’s the issue? Employees are not truly believing that their employers sincerely care about their well-being. If we all don’t start practicing honesty, people won’t believe any positive steps we take. How do you measure honesty? Start asking if people trust you. Understand your impact on the actual recipient of your work. While many companies, teams, and leaders measure external data points (sales, customer satisfaction, etc.), many do not measure internal data points. Yes, as a leader you may be tasked with performance reviews. This means that you are measuring the performance of an employee. But what if that employee’s work doesn’t affect you personally? For example, what if a certain designer is always late in presenting a sales deck to a sales representative who requests it? As a leader, you can simply assume that the presentation was not successful. Ask yourself who is the recipient of your work and start tracking how they receive it. By the way, the recipients of your work can also be your employees. Learn what failed and find out why. This may seem like an obvious thing to track – failure. However, the word ‘why’ is the important aspect in this bullet point. For example, if your employee engagement scores are low, you can try to increase them by giving employees more reasons to engage. Makes sense, right? Wrong. If you can’t figure out what’s causing the low engagement to begin with, you may be wasting resources on a program that won’t work. Measuring failure means measuring your thinking. And if you continue to try to resolve the outcome of a different issue, you’ll only keep running in circles. Know what worked and always question how it could have been better. This may sound harsh and may seem like I am not supporting the celebration. I’m a big fan of celebrating wins. However, I have also interviewed champions like Michael Phelps. Celebrate success, but keep looking for ways to improve—cutting costs, improving efficiency, delighting customers, and keeping your teams excited about the next big accomplishment you’ll accomplish together. Perfection is not a goal. Continuous improvement is taking place. Measure small victories. Focus on improving your well-being and that of those around you. Some people may need a ride to Cyclebar McCormick Ranch to clear their head and get their heart rate up. Some people, like me, may wish to make a snowy run down a steep ski hill. Others may enjoy watching a beautiful sunset. And others may prefer passionate arguments. The point is that we are all different. In fact, my new friends at SETI Health discovered that each of us has unique core values ​​– you are 1 in 37.9 million people. What does it mean? This means that if we want to measure the things that make ourselves and those around us better, we need to start by measuring the well-being of each individual. We need to know people for who they really are, and we need to care about making their lives better.

My daughter told me, “I want everyone who comes to the studio to feel that I really care about their experience.” “It is not easy. But I think if I just start focusing on what matters most—employees and customers—then I’m creating value.’

Yes. I am a proud father.

Source: www.forbes.com